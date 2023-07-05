John and Rachel Fuda’s Son Says Birth Mother Feels ‘Like a Stranger’

Nothing quite pulled at the heartstrings like Jaiden Fuda’s story, as presented on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Rachel Fuda was the newbie housewife for Season 13, alongside her husband, John Fuda. The couple share two daughters, as well as Jaiden, John’s son from a previous relationship. As part of the family’s storyline, Rachel began the process to legally adopt Jaiden. And on May 16, John and Rachel revealed the adoption had been finalized with no contest from Jaiden’s biological mother.

Though Jaiden’s mother, Brittany Malsch, did not fight the adoption, she is making her voice heard to the tabloids. As a result, Jaiden has chosen to speak out and defend his parents.

Jaiden does not want to visit his birth mother in jail

“I’m annoyed by [Brittany Malsch] making this public. My parents made a strong effort not to talk about her shortcomings or bash her,” the 16 year old said in an exclusive statement to Page Six.

“I have no feelings of anger or animosity toward her; she’s like a stranger to me,” Jaiden added.

Clearly, there is no emotional relationship between Jaiden and his birth mother. But not from a lack of support from John and Rachel. Currently, Brittany is behind bars. And Jaiden revealed that his parents, “have repeatedly asked” if he wanted to visit her. He refused.

“I say ‘no,’” Jaiden explained. “I wish her well and hope she stops trying to reach out to me while bashing my mom and dad.”

Brittany is currently serving time for burglary, money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine in the first degree. She recently released a statement claiming that John was actively preventing her from meeting with Jaiden.

John denied the claim and called Brittany’s accusations a “smear campaign.” According to the Fuda Tile founder, the publicity has “really affected” Jaiden, and he would have preferred if his son had not made any public statements.

“We have not responded in order to avoid giving the story clout, but against Rachel and my wishes, our son Jaiden decided he would like us to respond and add a comment,” John revealed.

Currently, Real Housewives of New Jersey is between seasons. But it will be interesting to see more of this family now that the adoption is finalized.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO JAIDEN NOT WANTING TO SEE HIS BIRTH MOTHER? DO YOU THINK JOHN AND RACHEL ENCOURAGED A RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITTANY AND JAIDEN? WOULD IT BE BETTER IF JAIDEN DID NOT MAKE STATEMENTS TO THE MEDIA?