RHONJ Star Rachel Fuda Reveals She Has Officially Adopted Jaiden

In one heartwarming storyline from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel Fuda expressed her desire to adopt her step-son Jaiden. Jaiden is her husband, John Fuda’s son from a previous relationship.

Jaiden’s birth mother is not in his life, and Rachel revealed it was even hard to track her down to serve adoption papers. The couple were seen in a recent RHONJ episode consulting with an adoption attorney. Since filming for Season 13 wrapped, there have been exciting developments in the adoption process.

Jaiden’s birth mother ‘never responded’

During her sit-down on Bravo’s RHONJ After Show, Rachel revealed that she has legally adopted Jaiden. His birth mother did not intervene in the process, which led to a quick and easy resolution.

Rachel shared the details during the recent interview. “We sat down with the adoption attorney. And she was basically just like, ‘Yeah, we’ll serve her this many times. Like legally. And, if she answers, she can either fight it or give up her parental rights. And then we just move forward,'” she explained.

Logistics came into play. And there was a waiting game to see if Rachel’s petition would be challenged. Jaiden’s birth mother had 30 days to respond from the date that she was served.

Rachel continued, “So the hardest part of it was serving his birth mother. And like, we don’t know where she is. So you have to find the last known address and all these, like, legalities of the adoption process. And then they finally served her. And we didn’t hear anything.”

“She never responded. Which is so sad,” the visibly moved RHONJ star said.

Melissa Gorga was seated next to Rachel for the interview. She clarified, “Which means that you automatically win.”

Rachel seemed torn that the success of the adoption was the result of the disinterest of Jaiden’s birth mother.

“It’s so sad, but I’m happy we were able to move forward with it and that I was able to adopt him,” she concluded. “That for me is just something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Finally, Rachel shared the experience that prompted her to take the action. It was shortly after Rachel and John wed. Jaiden started telling his friends that he was adopted. Rachel had to explain the situation, but decided then and there that she would pursue legal adoption.

“You’re my son no matter what. But I have legally not adopted you,” Rachel recalled telling Jaiden. “That has never left my mind,” she admitted.

It will be interesting to see how this is all addressed in the season finale, and the looming reunion.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THIS NEWS? ARE YOU SURPRISED JAIDEN’S BIRTH MOTHER DIDN’T RESPOND?