‘Everyone Makes Mistakes’: Milania Giudice Defends ‘Amazing’ Luis Ruelas

Luis Ruelas has become a controversial figure among Real Housewives of New Jersey fans and with good reason. The way he behaves with other cast members is questionable at best. If that weren’t enough, there are also the multiple alleged crimes and lawsuits he may be facing.

With all of that behavior piled up, many viewers labeled Luis a walking red flag. Many also expressed concern for Teresa Giudice and her family. Gia Giudice, Teresa’s oldest daughter, has been very involved in this discussion and has spoken up about Luis before.

But now it’s one of her sibling’s turn to talk, Milania Giudice. Milania went on Teresa’s podcast, Namaste B$tches from PodcastOne, to discuss. And keep in mind, Teresa’s own podcast might be a bit of a biased sphere.

Are Luis’ actions excusable?

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Milania said. “Everybody says stupid things. Like, with the — Louie and the Nonno’s PJ thing … that thing is still talked about … Even Louie [said] yes, it was a little weird, but whatever, he didn’t mean it in that way. Like, it’s whatever, like, get over it … wrap it up.”

She went on to say that “Louie is a great stepfather,” and that most of the commentators were too far removed from the situation to adequately pass judgment. “You guys don’t know anything … What Louie has done for my sisters and I? I bet half of these men in this world would never do that. Louie is so amazing, and like, that’s what everyone doesn’t know.”

She went on to reiterate that Luis has been a great stepdad to her and even brought up Joe Giudice’s apparent approval of Luis. “You guys know Joe … You think he’s gonna let anybody around his girls he doesn’t like?” She explained that Joe and Luis knew one another well, and Joe supposedly had no problems. But how much does Joe’s approval mean anyway?

On the one hand, she’s got a point. People do make mistakes, and audiences do tend to over-scrutinize reality TV stars. But on the other hand, most people’s “mistakes” don’t involve multiple alleged crimes.

