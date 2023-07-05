Where To Find The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5 On Instagram

After airing four successful seasons of content on Netflix, Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is ready to return to the streaming giant to deliver some steamy summer content for reality TV fans.

As fans of the reality TV dating competition show are aware, singles are forced to refrain from physical contact or self-gratification or risk losing the $200,000 prize. With each hook up causing the house to lose cash, drama has ensued for every season. And now, Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is returning for more scandal and fun.

When Does Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Premiere?

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 will return to Netflix on July 14. As with past seasons, all episodes will not drop at once. Instead, fans can expect a few episodes a week until the finale. The first four episodes will drop on July 14, with episodes 5-7 coming out on July 21, and episodes 8-10 coming out on July 28.

So far, Netflix has only released a teaser trailer that features past cast members, as they don’t like to give away the upcoming season. However, Tv Insider has shared information about the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 cast.

Alex Snell

Alex Snell is a Too Hot To Handle Season 5 newcomer who hails from London, UK. The 28-year-old works as a personal trainer. This is a common occupation in the Too Hot To Handle franchise. Alex can be found on Instagram under @AlexSnelll. “The modern day Greek God has arrived,” Alex writes in his bio, making it clear he is a humble newcomer.

Christine Obanor

Christine Obanor is one of ten cast members announced for Too Hot To Handle Season 5. However, each season also has several late arrivals to mix things up. Christine is a 26-year-old model from Texas, USA. She can be found on Instagram under @ChristineObanor. Christine calls herself a “Houston Hottie” and a “6’1 Goddess.” She writes in her Instagram bio, “I’m the girl every man wants but can’t have.”

Courtney Randolph

Courtney Randolph also hails from Houston, Texas. The Too Hot To Handle Season 5 cast member is a 25-year-old real estate agent, and can be found on Instagram under @CourtneyKRandolph. “I’m a limited edition Barbie, I come with two looks a bikini and a blazer,” she writes in her bio.

Dre Woodard

Dre Woodard is a 23-year-old graduate student from Atlanta, Georgia. This makes him one of the younger Too Hot To Handle cast members. Dre, whose full name is Shedre, can be found on Instagram under @DreWoodard. He describes himself as an actor, model, and entrepreneur. “I am different from the rest, arguably the best,” he writes in his bio, also indicating his humble attitude.

Elys Hutchinson

Elys Hutchinson from Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is a blonde beauty from Switzerland. The 23-year-old European works as a model and can be found on Instagram under @Elys_Hutchinson. “I’m a Ski Instructor in Winter, THTH contestant in summer—I guess I love a slippery slope,” the fashion model teases.

Hannah Brooke

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 cast member Hannah Brooke is a 24-year-old artist from Los Angeles. This is a popular location that many franchise stars move to after they gain social media followings. Hannah can be found on Instagram under @HannahBrooke. She describes herself as a singer, actress, and model, and will likely fit in with her fellow season 5 cast members.

Hunter LoNigro

Hunter LoNigro is a 24-year-old influencer from Arizona. Overall, the cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 5 appears to be younger than previous seasons, as Hunter’s age is right in the middle range for his fellow cast members. Past seasons cast singles in their late 20s, which cultivated a different atmosphere. Hunter can be found on Instagram under @Hunting_For_Lonigro. Hunter describes himself as a “Full Time Fun-Haver!”

Isaac Francis

Isaac Francis is another American man who is 24-years-old. In contrast to previous seasons, the upcoming season of Too Hot To Handle appears to feature more Americans, though the late arrivals could be foreign. Isaac is a banker and a model from New Jersey, and his Instagram handle is @IsaacFranciss. “I’m a master with my words, but Lana will assess the action,” he cheekily writes in his Instagram bio.

Louis Russell

Louis Russell is the final Too Hot To Handle Season 5 male cast member to start off in the luxury villa. Louis is a 22-year-old from Hampshire, UK. This makes the model the youngest original cast member of the season. Louis can be found on Instagram under @Louis_Russell. “They call me the menace,” the TikTok influencer writes in his Instagram bio.

Megan Thomson

Last but not least, Megan Thomson rounds out the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 cast. At age 26, the Cambridge, UK personal assistant is one of the older cast members this season. Megan can be found on Instagram under @meganthomsn. “I like crystals, coffee and crocs,” she writes to her followers.

