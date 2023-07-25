How Scandoval Is Already Casting a Shadow Over Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is well underway, with the entire cast, including Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, returning for what will no doubt be a packed season of the next installment of Scandoval. Tom Sandoval rocked the Bravosphere when the news was revealed in March that he had an affair with the former model behind Ariana Madix’s back. Since then, Tom and Rachel have been dealing with the fallout that left their friend group demolished and the circle of trust destroyed.

Bravo viewers took the cheating scandal personally and have not held back their anger toward Tom and Rachel. Between calling for a boycott of Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy’s, followers are more than ready to choose Ariana’s side in this fight. However, the scandal may have grown more extensive than anyone realized. There are signs that Scandoval is impacting Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Scheana Was Called Out by Fans for a Photo

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Scheana Shay was just playing the part of a reality TV star when she stopped to pose for a now-deleted photo with a fan that included the entire cast. The mother of one and her friends of 15 years were on their cast trip to Lake Tahoe when a viewer asked for a photo. Scheana, who made it clear during Season 10 that she couldn’t be Tom’s friend, happened to be one the standing next to him. Also in the picture were Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Lala Kent, and Brock Davies.

What was meant to be a simple photo for a fan has drawn much criticism. It all comes on the heels of Scandoval. Viewers are angry that Scheana had her arm around Tom but shouldn’t be taking their anger out on her. Brock, Scheana’s husband, had to step in, posting his own lengthy comment. He noted that the show is meant for entertainment and that hateful comments have lasting effects on the people they are aimed at.

Tom Is Working On His Comeback

Even though Tom is still very much in the dog house, he will try to use Vanderpump Rules Season 11 as his comeback. The band leader didn’t join his cast mates at first when the cameras picked back up, leading to some anticipation amongst fans. Viewers questioned where Tom was and how he could even show his face amongst his group of once-close friends. After the scandal broke, it seemed as if Tom hoped the fallout wouldn’t be so bad, but he was wrong.

However, the Lake Tahoe trip is showing Tom sending out some secret messages as he was snapped wearing a t-shirt that read “I’m Fine.” The 40-year-old has been leaning on his best friend, Tom Schwartz, with the two spending extra quality time at the Heavenly Mountain Resort in Nevada. This trip marks the first time that Tom has reunited with the rest of the cast since Scandoval broke.

Tom and Ariana Still Live Together

Even though Tom and Ariana are going through a horrendous split, both still reside in their Valley Village home. It’s unlikely that Bravo producers will pass up the chance to film them both inside their house, as it will be a major storyline for the season. Season 10 showed Ariana yelling at her former lover, revealing they have people inside with them to buffer their run-ins with one another.

What Other Vanderpump Rules Storylines Are There?

Scandoval will be a major plotline for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. However, there may also be another hot topic conversation which recently broke. Fans learned that Rachel dropped her dog, Graham Cracker, whom she once shared with James, off at a shelter.

Luckily, James was informed and given back his dog. But the move has left fans shaken and naturally angry that Rachel would have rather dropped her pup off at a shelter than hand him over to someone who already loved him.

There seems to be a new puppy gate, with Rachel’s mother speaking out via Entertainment Tonight, sharing that Graham bit her. According to Laura Leviss, they found Graham a trainer to adopt him. However, after another biting incident, Vanderpump Dogs got involved. The whole saga is sure to play out in the newest season. It’s led some to question if Scandoval will now be given a run for its money.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCANDOVAL WILL BE GIVEN ALL THE ATTENTION?