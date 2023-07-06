Kyle Richards ‘Just Friends’ With Morgan Wade, Source Says

Okay friends, here it is, the end of the line. Kyle Richards has recently become, of all things, relatable. Unfortunately, it comes at a time of peril in her personal life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is battling media reports that her marriage is in big trouble.

After many years of protecting anything close to her (unless you’re a sister), Season 13 of RHOBH might be one to watch. Kyle will be dealing with hiccups in the 27-year relationship with Mauricio Umansky and rumors of more than a friendship with Morgan Wade. But according to The Messenger, keep calm because Kyle and the other Mo are just friends.

It’s a BFF thing

Who knew Kyle had these problems? None of us did until now and some fans are warming up to the OG. She released a statement via social media addressing the report of her alleged split with Mauricio. Kyle advised no cheating had taken place but their marriage had endured a rough year.

After that huge news, the internet began shipping Kyle and her close friend Morgan. Despite speculation about their closeness, an insider said Kyle and Morgan’s bond had nothing to do with Kyle and Mauricio’s break.

“There was no cheating. Kyle and Morgan are not together and have not hooked up. They are just friends,” the source shared. “In regards to any rumors swirling, there has not been any cheating on either side,” an insider continued.

The streets have been whispering about Mauricio’s alleged wandering eye for years. When it managed to pop up on RHOBH, Kyle would shut it down immediately. Now, she won’t be able to pull that off.

While Kyle and Morgan might not be more than friends, Morgan’s ALLEGED ex-girlfriend doesn’t appear too pleased with their friendship. There hasn’t been further comment from Kyle, but she did spend the 4th of July holiday with Mauricio and their kids.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MORGAN AND KYLE ARE JUST FRIENDS? DO YOU THINK MAURICIO EVER CHEATED ON KYLE DURING THEIR MARRIAGE?