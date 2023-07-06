Melissa Gorga Thinks It’s ‘Smart to Wait’ For RHONJ Filming

They say that time heals all wounds. But after the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion? It’s hard to say if anything will heal those wounds. As most are aware, Season 13 culminated in a major confrontation between Melissa Gorga, her husband, Joe Gorga, his sister, Teresa Giudice, and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Things were left so bitter that filming for Season 14 was temporarily put on hold. Melissa herself pointed out that this was an anomaly, with most seasons filmed over the summer. From a business standpoint, it’s somewhat difficult for Bravo to justify putting Season 14 on hold.

Since then, rumors have flown surrounding the future of the show and its cast members. But Melissa doesn’t seem to be complaining. It seems she’s glad to have her summer for once. The star took to her podcast, On Display, to address her feelings on the situation at hand.

Melissa’s done with RHONJ (briefly)

“After the reunion, we all need a breath of fresh air,” she said. “I feel like if we all got into a room together tomorrow, we all still feel the exact same way, none of our feelings have changed, so I don’t think you would get much — there wouldn’t be a lot of change happening, right?”

She honestly made some good points there. And she went on, “So I think it’s smart to wait. And also I’ve missed my summers, I haven’t had one in years, I have never planned so many things ever. Like, I was never able to do this and I’m scheduling sh*t everywhere, I’m like, who needs me?”

“I just booked Italy with Joe. I’m so excited about that. I never get to do stuff like that in the summer, where everyone is traveling, I’m working all the time.” Melissa’s assertion that everyone needs some fresh air is an understatement. And frankly, if everyone takes it as easy as Melissa, perhaps they’ll all be ready to film again, even if some bitterness lingers.

