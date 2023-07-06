Sanya Richards-Ross Accuses Kandi Burruss of Hypocrisy

Sanya Richards-Ross may have held back a little in her first season, but now, she’s bringing the heat.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been the talk of the Atlanta town for the last few weeks. Not only is the storyline surrounding her family starting to pick up, but the drama is brewing too. Of course, her bestie Marlo Hampton has again stirred up trouble on RHOA. Marlo’s antics have forced Sanya to be on the outs with the group, despite having no real personal problems with each other. I guess that’s the cost of being loyal.

As the season has continued, the ladies have given interviews and spoken about things happening throughout the season. During a recent chat with Carlos King, Sanya gave her dream RHOA cast, and to some people’s surprise, Kandi was not on it. Most viewers didn’t think this was a big deal. Even Carlos didn’t see the hype. But nonetheless, Kandi was in her feelings and decided to “speak on it.”

Is Kandi being fair toward Sanya?

During an interview with Haus of Aaron, Sanya clapped back at Kandi’s negative comments about her status on the show.

“So the reality is Kandi gave her dream team weeks before I was asked, and I wasn’t on her list,” she said. “But she conveniently forgets what she does. [Kandi] throws a bomb and hides her hand. I’m like, why is it only offensive when someone else does it?”

“She literally did a cast. I was not on her cast.”

“… I didn’t go live. I didn’t go on Twitter. I just said okay, no problem. So then when I was asked, I was like, okay, you don’t want to film with me, why would I put you on my list?”

Ultimately, the four-time Olympic gold medalist believes Kandi’s behavior is hypocritical.

“Why is it okay when you do it, but when I do it, we gotta speak on it?” Sanya asked. “You left me off your cast, right? You’re saying you’re listening to the fans. They don’t want me on the show. Cool. Well, when I’m asked who I want on the show, I’m not gonna cater to your feelings if you’re not gonna cater to mine. So that’s why I left her off my cast.”

TELL US — DO YOU THINK THIS IS A BIG DEAL? WAS IT SHADY FOR SANYA TO LEAVE KANDI OFF HER LIST IF KANDI DID THE SAME?