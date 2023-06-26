Biggest and Most Bitter Feuds in Real Housewives History

Let’s face it, one of the most iconic parts of the Real Housewives franchise are the fights. So, so many fights, over everything from puppies to candle wicks. But not all feuds are created equal. Some have deep, dark history, whereas others go from zero to sixty so fast it causes whiplash. There are genuinely too many to name, but we’re looking back at the most unforgettable, quotable, never-ending feuds in Housewives history.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga, RHONJ

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have feuded on and off-screen since the start. Viewers saw this when Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, but the tension really started back when Melissa and Joe Gorga first got together.

Now things between the in-laws are worse than ever, thanks to Luis Ruelas. The whole family is involved in the latest battle, as Melissa has reportedly blocked Teresa’s daughters. Making amends seems impossible after things were left on a very bleak note at the Season 13 reunion. Now, Teresa will apparently leave the show if Melissa stays on.

The Richards Sisters, RHOBH

Like Melissa and Teresa, what makes this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feud so unforgettable is the deep, dark family history. Raised by their single mother, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Kathy Hilton had a complicated and dramatic upbringing. Especially since Kim and Kyle were both child stars.

The twisted family dynamics were on display in Season 1’s limo fight, where Kim accused Kyle of stealing her house after Kyle invoked their mother’s death to spite her. A few years later, at the infamous Amsterdam dinner, Kim called out Kyle for not supporting her enough. By comparison, she said, “Kathy would have my back, like a real sister.”

While the cast accused Kim of going too far, her words came true when Kathy tore into Lisa Rinna for mistreating her sister. Kyle stood by Lisa, once again causing a rift with Kathy. Thankfully, it seems Kyle and Kathy may be getting back on good terms. But with this family’s decades of on-again/off-again feuding, you never know.

Candiace Dillard Bassett & Monique Samuels, RHOP

When Candiace Dillard Bassett first joined Real Housewives of Potomac, she seemed poised to get along with Monique Samuels, who lovingly called her “little cheerleader girl.” But things got ugly very quickly. It all accumulated in one of Bravo’s most shocking fights at a wine tasting in Season 5.

After trading verbal barbs, the fight turned physical, with hair pulling and glass shattering and lots of screaming. Production had to step in and physically keep the two women apart. Both filed assault charges, though they were later dropped. Monique quit the show after that season, while Candiace was recently involved in another feud with Porsha Williams on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3.

NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak, RHOA

From “close your legs to married men” to roach accusations, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak‘s feud includes a number of the most iconic Real Housewives of Atlanta moments. And, of course, there was the time Kim accused NeNe of trying to choke her out.

Kim even had a bonding moment with Shereé Whitfield, despite their own wig-pulling feud, over their shared feelings about NeNe. But after Greg Leakes passed on, Kim did send the family a thoughtful gift. Now, the singer is embroiled in a nasty feud with her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann.

Bethenny Frankel & Kelly Bensimon, RHONY

Bethenny Frankel fought with a lot of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, and continues to do so to this day. But her feud with Kelly Bensimon still stands out, so many years later, because of just how bizarre it was.

Kelly’s intense hatred of Bethenny seemingly came out of nowhere (and the only explanation given was that “this is you, this is me” moment). It all accumulated at Scary Island, which might still be the most unforgettable Real Housewives trip. Kelly went from insulting Bethenny’s career to, for some reason, comparing her to Al Sharpton. Ignoring Bethenny’s pleas to go to sleep, Kelly menacingly ate jelly beans and freaked everyone out.

Nowadays, Bethenny claims to be done with Housewives for good (despite hosting a podcast about it) while Kelly was reportedly in talks for RHONY: Legacy. However, that spin-off’s had quite a few bumps in the road, leading to, you guessed it, more inter-cast feuds.

Jen Shah & Meredith Marks, RHOSLC

No Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan could forget the sight of Meredith Marks, soaking in a tub for hours, overjoyed about Jen Shah‘s arrest. In fact, she was so giddy, Jen even wondered if Meredith was partially responsible. Once she finally got dry and dressed, she still wasn’t done, accusing one of Jen’s employees of shoplifting.

Meredith claimed her hatred of Jen stemmed from social media bullying of son Brooks Marks. And that a private investigator uncovered even more evidence of Jen trying to hurt the Marks family. That might explain why Meredith was so devoted to Mary Cosby in Season 2 despite, well, everything about Mary.

Somehow, the two put their intense fighting in the past and made amends. Now, it’s been reported Meredith is the only cast member to check in on Jen while she’s in prison. Meredith has also apparently squashed her Season 3 beef with Lisa Barlow. It’s anyone’s guess who she’ll feud with in Season 4.

