Kandi Burruss Responds to Sanya Richards-Ross Saying She Would Bring Phaedra Parks Back to RHOA

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is delivering the drama. Kandi Burruss is worldwide, so she doesn’t have time for newbie Courtney Rhodes. Kandi felt that Sanya Richards-Ross should have warned her about Courtney’s beef with her.

Then when Marlo Hampton claimed that Kandi didn’t give enough support after her nephew’s death, Sanya sided with Marlo. Marlo’s nephew was a former employee at the OLG restaurant that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, own.

When Carlos King interviewed Sanya, he asked her which five peaches she would like to work with. She mentioned the name Phaedra Parks, which instantly pissed off Kandi.

Sanya’s dream cast is a nightmare for Kandi

Sanya told Carlos that she would keep Marlo and Shereé Whitfield. Duh. “I’ve been on with Kandi and Kenya [Moore] so I’ve experienced them. So do I bring them back or do I bring on somebody new? I always thought Phaedra was a hoot,” Sanya stated. Unless she spread sex dungeon rumors about you. Then she is less comical.

“So, I think it’d be cool to film with Phaedra even though I know Kandi and Phaedra won’t film. That means I have to leave Kandi off one season. I’m a bring her back for Season 20. Bring her back. And Porsha [Williams].” Sanya added Claudia Jordan to round out her cast.

Don’t count Kandi out

Kandi addressed Sanya’s comments on her YouTube show, Speak on It. “And what I was saying before about how Sanya is getting on my nerves on the show and off … yeah, I saw that little clip of her doing an interview saying that she could see me off the show next season, did YOU really say that? You see me off but you don’t see YOU off? Okay, boo boo,” Kandi said.

The singer and actress made no secret of the fact that she will not film with Phaedra. After Phaedra spread that vile rumor in Season 9 about Kandi allegedly planning to drug and assault Porsha, Kandi was done.

Then she commented on the fact that Sanya was choosing people as a RHOA fan. “I’m just really cracking up because you are talking as a fan. And if we wanna talk about what the fans have to say, then you might not want to talk about who shouldn’t be here ’cause I see what the fans be saying online,” Kandi said. “And you gon’ talk about me not being here next year, ma’am? Then you might want to talk about yourself.”

Kandi added, “When it’s whoever’s time to go, it’s gon’ be their time to go. Whether it be me or you.” Bloop!

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

