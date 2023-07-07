Garcelle Beauvais Drops $1.5 Million to Build Dream Beach House

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has taken out a $1.5 million mortgage on a lot in Port Hueneme, California. But even though she’s been talking about it for months, construction has yet to begin.

In August 2021, the actress paid $765,000 for a tiny one-bedroom, one-bath cottage in the beachside village. Workers tore down the 850-square-foot structure and prepared the lot for construction, but nothing more has happened.

But now, evidence has surfaced that the Haitian-American icon has borrowed has additional $1.5 million from BMO Harris Bank to finance the construction of her dream home. The U.S. Sun has the exclusive story.

Big plans for a beach house

Fans of RHOBH will remember Garcelle showing the lot to co-star Kyle Richards on an episode of the show, dreaming about the beautiful home she’s planning. She envisions a 2,700-square-foot two-story home.

“I want to go up,” she told Kyle. “I want to have different decks, and I want it to be modern … a place my kids can go and just have fun, create memories, and when I’m gone they can say, ‘This is really cool that Mom did this.'”

“It’s really going to be little, but I’m so excited,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming star said at the time.

“It’s yours, and you worked for it!” Kyle told her, sharing her friend’s happiness.

A quiet town, away from the glitz and glamour

The lot is in the Port Hueneme area of Ventura County, a small beach town surrounded by the city of Oxnard and the Santa Barbara Channel. Lacking the glamour of more luxurious locations farther up the coast, prices are more reasonable in this area.

But there are many entertainment options in the area to keep Garcelle’s family busy, including bike paths, antique shops, outlet malls, and seafood restaurants. They can also look forward to the annual strawberry festivals and the Christmastime Harbor Parade of Lights.

Garcelle’s primary residence is her home in Northridge, California, where she lives with her 15-year-old twin sons, Jax and Jaid. Once her beach escape is completed — which will take some time, due to permits and the inevitable construction delays — Garcelle plans on using it as a weekend getaway for her family.

“I didn’t grow up knowing anyone who owned more than one home or even owned a home,” she explained on RHOBH. “So for me, buying a beach house, it’s a pretty big deal. I’m really proud of myself.”

As she should be. She’s worked hard over the years. She deserves to treat herself and her family. I hope they make lots of happy memories there together.

