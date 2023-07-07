Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Alleged $213k Debt

Something odd is going on with Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. While their PR has them publicly strolling around and going to “church” with the kids, the estranged couple has a new lawsuit.

It seems like the money problems are neverending for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums. Hopefully, one of them gets a job and starts bringing in the cash. Truth be told, Kim could probably save the day, but someone would need to send her a contract. In the interim, there’s a new $213k debt. Allegedly.

More money, more money problems

According to court docs obtained by Radar, Kim and Kroy’s credit score just got lower. Along with the IRS, Target, BMW Financial, and several others, Simmons Bank is holding for them on line one.

The bank claims Kimbo and Kroy pulled a Home Equity Line of Credit for $300k with a company called Landmark Community Bank. The original date of maturity was back in December 2016.

In August 2017, the couple implemented a modification agreement and pushed the maturity date to December 2017. This begs the question, why weren’t they paying their bills back in 2016?

In 2018, the maturity date was modified once again and Kim and Kroy acknowledged the owed balance of $271,788.61. Simmons Bank was under the impression Kim and Kroy agreed on monthly payments of $1132.46, with the first installment due in February 2018. The final payment of the remaining balance was scheduled for January 24, 2038.

Kroy and Kim allegedly defaulted by skipping the payments due. The last one received was on October 28, 2022. They were notified of the debt in May 2023. Because of this contract breach, Simmons Bank wants the full balance paid immediately. Well, that sucks for Simmons because you can’t get blood from a turnip.

Right now, Kim and Kroy can add an additional $213k plus $1700 interest to the list of things they currently owe. They have not addressed or commented on the lawsuit.

I don’t think you need a crystal ball to see bankruptcy coming around the bend.

