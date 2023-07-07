Todd Chrisley Told Savannah Parenthood Will Be ‘Toughest’ but ‘Most Rewarding’ Job

When two parents go to jail simultaneously, they probably leave you with words of wisdom. Of course, if wisdom had been present in the first place, both of the parents might not be going to jail.

Chrisley Knows Best followed an affluent family in Atlanta and eventually Nashville. But there was one small problem. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie weren’t earning their money the legal way.

Because of the couple’s creative banking, they received prison sentences totaling 19 years behind bars. Their daughter Savannah Chrisley was granted custody of her minor brother and niece. Before she took over this huge responsibility on behalf of her parents’ crimes, Todd gave her some advice. Someone probably should have given Todd advice …

The cliché of it all

No one in their right mind wants the overwhelming task of caring for family members because their folks couldn’t stay out of the slammer. That said, when spit hits the fan, people come together and do what has to be done. Savannah spoke on what Todd said about parenting prior to going asunder. She shared the details on an episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

While speaking with her guest about motherhood, Savannah shared, “You know what, dad’s even said, he was like, ‘Savannah, what you’re about to do,’ he said, ‘is going to be the toughest thing you’ve ever done.” As if dealing with the trauma of her mom and dad leaving wasn’t bad enough.

Sassy said Todd added, “But it’s going to be the most rewarding.” What else are you supposed to say to your daughter before you go away for 12 years? Hey, sorry I messed up your life. Sorry about failing you. Oh and also, immediate parenthood is going to suck. No, you say how “rewarding” it will be.

That said, Savannah is getting through the bumps in the road and dealing accordingly. She continued, “And literally, I was laying in bed with Chloe the other night and she literally hugged me up, put her arm around me, and she goes, ‘I just want to let you know you’re doing a really good job with Mom and Dad gone,’ and I literally was like, ‘That, kids, that’s what it’s all about.’”

“It can be so hard, but when they feel the love, and you see a smile on their face, doesn’t matter if you have the crappiest day in the world. It literally changes everything,” Savannah determined.

