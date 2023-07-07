Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Split Off-Camera?

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is one week away from airing, which means that there is likely be plenty of heartache and sexual frustration due to Lana—just as has been witnessed over the past four seasons.

As fans of the hit Netflix show know, THTH is known for bringing romantic drama and hook-ups galore despite the show banning physical intimacy. However, it is no surprise that many Too Hot To Handle relationships have gone up in flames after filming.

Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were the couple to talk about from Too Hot To Handle Season 1. The duo fell madly in love and even got engaged at the reunion. However, it all came crashing apart not long after. Francesca has since slammed her ex for being immature. The Canadian is now engaged to Jessie Sullie and doesn’t appear to associate with Aussie Harry.

Rhonda Paul & Sharron Townsend

The other Too Hot To Handle Season 1 relationship that fans were invested in was between Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend. While Francesca and Harry were all about the drama, Rhonda and Sharron seemed to have real feelings for each other.

Ultimately the distance between them caused them to part ways after the show. Fortunately they were able to remain good friends after breaking up.

Melinda Melrose & Marvin Anthony

Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony ended Too Hot To Handle Season 2 in triumph when Marvin was voted the sole season winner by the house. He was said to have shown enormous growth, which led to him asking Melinda to be his girlfriend.

However, the fireworks fizzled out in the real world and Marvin was revealed to not be a great guy. Melinda went on to have a fling with her former co-star Peter Vigilante, while Marvin has since dated around.

Christina Carmela & Robert Van Tromp

Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp formed a low-key romance on Too Hot To Handle Season 2. They were both late arrivals, though they bonded and actually had one of the longest relationships after the show.

The South African pilot and charming Brit dated for around a year before splitting on amicable terms.

Holly Scarfone & Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

On the other hand, Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from Too Hot To Handle Season 3 were all about the drama. The THTH divas memorably cost the house an outstanding amount of money, as they couldn’t resist being intimate.

However, their chemistry didn’t stay red-hot for long when they were thrust back into the real world after Too Hot To Handle. Nathan and Holly didn’t last for long, while Holly then had a fling with Scott Disick.

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond

On the other hand, Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond had a far better reception from Too Hot To Handle Season 3 viewers. The couple seemed sweet on the show and were voted winners, even though they acted out on the flight back and were revealed to be rather obnoxious.

Since Harry and Beaux were both Brits, they stood a solid shot of working out. In the end, however, they discovered they were better suited as friends than lovers.

Jawahir Khalifa & Nick Kici

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici are another winning pair who parted ways. The Too Hot To Handle Season 4 winners were beloved by viewers, as Nick came across as loving and mature.

However, his split from Jawahir seemed nasty, as she accused him of mistreating her and possibly cheating. This caused many THTH viewers to sour to Nick and his nice guy persona, though Jawahir is since thriving since Too Hot To Handle.

Brittan Byrd & James Pendergrass

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass also split after Too Hot To Handle Season 4. The couple had a rocky romance, as James was more interested in winning money than forming a connection.

The Hawaii natives both moved to L.A. and rekindled their romance before later deciding to part ways. They no longer appear together and were even accused of faking their relationship for clout.

Harry Jowsey & Georgia Hassarati

After his romance with Francesca, Harry has dated many women. However, his most prominent relationship was with fellow Too Hot To Handle star Georgia Hassarati. Harry dated the season 3 star for quite some time.

This caused some drama, as she appeared on Perfect Match and was accused of cheating on Dom Gabriel with Harry. While Georgia and Harry said they were once in love, they have broken up many times and are currently no long together.

