Why Kyle And Mauricio’s “Split” Will Make A Great Storyline For RHOBH

Earlier this week, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed that they would be separating after 27 years of marriage. This past year has been challenging for the power couple, though neither went into detail about their struggles. Between cheating allegations and a lesbian tryst, fans are trying to figure out the truth.

Since day one, Kyle has shared her life with viewers and has been the OG of the group. Many viewers felt she had her married life together. Both Kyle and Mauricio supported one another in their shared and individual goals, whether it was acting or opening up their own business. However, with the foundation cracking, their break-up story could make for an interesting storyline on the newest season of the RHOBH.

Bravo’s Plan for Kyle

Bravo is not one to miss an opportunity when it comes to a Real Housewives star in distress. Kyle will be no exception, as she will be expected to air her dirty laundry. This could be the perfect moment to reunite Kyle with her two sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. The three sisters have been estranged for years, with viewers constantly asking for them to film together. The possible divorce could be just what the network needed for an updated storyline with Kyle.

An insider source shared with The U.S. Sun that production decided to make Kyle and Mauricio’s marital issues a main plot. The insider noted, “It was impossible to ignore everything that was happening with Kyle, privately and publicly. The cast talks about all the fan speculation of a split that began months ago on social media.”

Will Mauricio Agree To Film?

Mauricio has never been against filming his life for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While speaking to Tamara Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast, Two T’s in a Pod; he shared that he and Kyle spoke on camera about the many rumors circulating. The father of four told the hosts, “It was addressed by the girls. They brought it up to Kyle, which is kinda b*tchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they know what’s going on, and they know exactly what it’s all about. They know that story is BS, and for them to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show when they know it’s not relevant, just kinda sucks.”

It would be hard to imagine Mauricio not agreeing to film the fallout with Kyle. The only issue that may be cause for concern is that he would want to protect his daughters. There have been rumors for years about Mauricio possibly stepping out on Kyle, which would shock followers, since the couple always seemed so grounded. If the cheating rumors are true, it might not help Mauricio’s standing in his company, and he could lose potential clients.

Kyle and Mauricio Are Standing Strong

Despite the vultures circling above their heads, both Kyle and Mauricio are showing a united front. After the divorce news broke, both RHOBH stars released a joint statement calling the story a fabrication. They even were spotted in Aspen, Colorado, with their daughters. But as Bravo fans know, this could all be a charade to protect their upcoming storyline.

For the last few seasons, Kyle hasn’t had a juicy angle when it came to her story. Even though she did have heated words with her sister Kathy, their feud has been seen too often and fell on deaf ears with viewers. Instead, co-stars like Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have been taking over screentime with their legal issues and attacks on friends. While Kyle and Mauricio’s separation doesn’t seem like a PR stunt, fans wouldn’t put the idea past Kyle if she is trying to stay relevant.

The idea of a redemption story could also be in the works for the couple. Fans love to see a franchise couple fighting for their relationship, as it comes across as more relatable. What if Kyle and Mauricio are thinking about attending couples therapy on camera? We’ve already seen the same scene work for Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin and her husband, Bill Aydin. The unscripted drama of years of emotions bubbling over is hard for any thirsty Bravo producer to pass up.

