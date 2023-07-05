All The Red Flags in Kyle Richards and Maurico’s Marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been married since 1996 and, for all intents and purposes, portrayed their marital life as perfection. For all 12 seasons, Kyle and Mauricio have been a pillar for the group and often were considered a relationship goal by viewers. The two seemed in sync with one another’s needs and dreams, always lending support when needed.

For more than two decades, Mo and Kyle have built a life together, raising children, and somehow becoming even wealthier than they already were. The Halloween star and the real estate mogul have had their share of marital tests, but they seemed to overcome each and every one with ease. Sadly, there may have been multiple red flags missed, which easily could have hinted at the demise of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

There Have Been Multiple Cheating Rumors

Photo Credit: Barry King/FilmMagic

There is an old saying that there is always some kernel of truth to each joke, with the first cheating rumor being that Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio were secretly hooking up. The fashionista denied the claims immediately, with the famous double date couple laughing it off. But Mauricio has had to face cheating allegations several times in the last decade. When something looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it just may be a duck.

In 2013, a woman alleged that Mauricio told her while he was hanging out at the Wilshire Hotel that he “strays once in a while,” per Hollywood Life. There have been other allegations since, with even Mauricio’s Instagram DMs being called into question. 2020 also showed a resurgence of divorce rumors, which threw Kyle for a loop.

Kyle’s fidelity has also been debated as of late. Some die-hard followers think she may have had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. One Bravo fan, @FaceReality16, posted a series of photos that showed how close Kyle and Morgan had become since 2022. The two women even have matching heart tattoos. The digital creator also noted that both women also wear matching rings.

Both Are Extremely Busy

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kyle and Mauricio both live demanding lifestyles. Not only do they have to juggle being parents, but they have to juggle the demands of having two very different jobs. Kyle has been acting all her life and is used to the fast-paced set life. She has found a new resurgence in her career thanks to the Halloween franchise and is expected to be out of town filming for months at a time. However, Mauricio also has to manage his time after forming The Agency. He has a list of his own that has demanding clients, open houses, and finding properties to sell.

Not to mention, Kyle still very much is the OG of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo expects her to film and commit to a certain number of days. With little to no privacy, the lack of intimacy could take a toll on any couple. Even the strongest of pairs would find it hard to manipulate reality TV to bend to their will.

Too Much Family Drama

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Could it be that Mauricio finally grew tired of the drama between Kyle, Kathy Hilton, and Kim Richards? Their feud started in 2011 during the Season 1 finale, where Kyle finally blasted Kim for her issues with alcohol. The sisters’ issues seemed to simmer down until Kyle announced in 2015 that she would be filming a TV series based on her childhood and mother. Neither Kathy nor Kim was thrilled with this idea.

There was also bad blood between Mauricio, Kathy, and Rick Hilton. For years, Mauricio worked at Rick’s firm, Hilton & Hyland. He was often was the top realtor in the state via The Hollywood Reporter, but when he asked to be made partner, he was denied by the hotel king. However, Mauricio was offered a “percentage of top-line revenue,” though Rick took back the deal during the recession of 2008. All these issues combined could have been a disaster for the couple whose relationship is very much up in the air.

