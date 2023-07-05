Bethenny Frankel Thinks Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage Is ‘Admirable’

Bethenny Frankel made a statement in support of her long time friend Kyle Richards. It’s the typical kind of Real Housewives crossover opinion that we often hear from the Real Housewives of New York alum. But for Bethenny, her opinion is more personal now because it involves her friend.

Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s shocking split was revealed just before the Fourth of July, but they celebrated the holiday together and shared family photos on social media. Mauricio was even wearing his wedding ring. Clearly, the two are maintaining an amicable atmosphere for the sake of their four daughters. And Bethenny thinks the marriage of 27 years deserves respect.

Bethenny praised their “remarkable” family

The Skinnygirl founder urged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans via TikTok to “take it easy” on Kyle and Mauricio as speculation abounds. One rumor is that Kyle has started a romance with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bethenny called the rumor “really cheap” and requested that fans refrain from “break[ing] it down to something scandalous.”

So instead of “spill[ing] the tea” on Tuesday, Bethenny praised Kyle and Mauricio’s “admirable” marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades,” Bethenny said. “They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family.”

The RHONY alum highlighted the length of their marriage, calling it an “accomplishment to be together for that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now.”

The former couple revealed that they have been separated for some time, but chose to remain under one roof for the sake of their daughters. Especially, 15-year-old Portia. Bethenny praised her friends and offered her unconditional support.

She said, “It’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family.”

“Relationships are hard in any situation, not to mention the entertainment industry [and] not to mention the jaded town of Beverly Hills,” the former reality star added.

Certainly, Bethenny would know about the perils of sharing your personal life on a reality TV show. But Kyle and Mauricio were solid on RHOBH for over a decade. Whatever is happening now must be due to a new element in their relationship. And it’s been suggested that Bravo producers extended filming to capture the dysfunction.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to screens in November on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S COMMENTS? DO YOU RESPECT KYLE AND MAURICIO’S MARRIAGE? WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE HOLDS FOR THEM?