Brandi Glanville Claims Kristen Taekman Hated Ultimate Girls Trip

It sounds like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will be the biggest snoozefest yet. Well, according to Brandi Glanville.

If we’re honest, Bravo and Peacock’s development of a Real Housewives: All-Stars cast was one of the best ideas in recent pop-culture history. The first season was strong thanks to long-standing Housewife vets like Cynthia Bailey and Kyle Richards understanding the assignment. Also adding to the drama of Season 1 was Ramona Singer from the original cast of RHONY, while she beefed with Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although Ramona’s time as a full-time Housewife was cut short due to ongoing battles with Eboni K. Williams during Season 13, she’s returning alongside several former New Yorkers for the fifth season of Ultimate Girls Trip. According to the massive payday they received, we hope their trip was filled with non-stop entertainment. But Brandi’s latest revelation makes us think otherwise.

The Ultimate Snoozefest

Joining Ramona on the trip to Scary Island are Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon. From what we know, most of the ladies had the time of their lives. At the same time, others may have had a different experience.

“My girlfriend Kristen [Taekman], she just finished it. She goes, ‘Brandi, never again. I will sit at soccer practice, pick up every kid in the school. I will do dishes for the rest of my life, I will never do that again,’” she revealed.

“They had a way more intense course where they had to show up. Kristen’s like, ‘You’re not allowed to put anything on social media about any of the girls that you’re with.’ Half the girls go on Twitter and ruin the other people. That’s part of Housewives. You’re not allowed to talk about anyone’s age,” Brandi continued.

“[Kristen] thought that they were all … that no one was doing anything. They wanted to go there, collect their check, sit around, and drink rosé. I personally think it’s probably because they didn’t get their show, and they’re like, f*ck you, we’re gonna take this money and make a bad show,’ but that’s just me guessing.”

Based on Brandi’s claim, fans are in for quite the season; however, it may not be the reunion viewers hoped for.

“But Kristen’s like, ‘Brandi, this is hell, no one’s doing anything … I’m here with the Golden Girls, but they’re not even as funny as the Golden Girls.’ I’m like, ‘You need to say that!’ and she’s like, ‘I can’t age-shame, then I’m a bully and they’ll call HR!’”

