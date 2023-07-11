Danielle Cabral Details Tummy Tuck Surgery and Recovery

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has joined fellow Housewives in line for a plastic surgeon. The newcomer recently opened up about undergoing a tummy tuck surgery with the help of John Paul Tutela of Tutela Plastic Surgery. According to Bravo, the reality star has seen the doctor for rhinoplasty and breast reconstruction in the past.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the RHONJ cast member took to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her recovery journey after the tummy tuck surgery. She expressed feeling “way better than I thought. Piece of cake!”

Danielle Cabral shares update on her tummy tuck surgery (Photo Credit: daniellecabralofficial/Instagram)

The mother of two also quipped about her children’s response to the surgery. Danielle revealed that she called her kids right before she went in when her daughter Valentina, 6, asked, “Mommy, you still alive?”

“The little one also shared that she had cried at camp and told everyone that her “mommy’s belly” was “being chopped off.” Her son, Dominic, however, just wanted to know the password for his various devices. What a world.

Danielle Cabral shares her “biggest insecurity” with fans

(Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

As promised, Danielle took to Instagram and shared the first part of her tummy tuck surgery journey with her fans. Her first visit to Dr. John Paul Tutela was on June 13, where she revealed her stomach was her “biggest insecurity.”

The RHONJ star said she shared the journey for women with “post baby body change.” Danielle was an athlete, and was in good shape, before having her two kids through “traumatic C-sections,” which left excess skin in her stomach. This left her wanting surgery.

Danielle further shared her concerns and insecurities she faced while filming Season 13 of RHONJ. She said, “I have been tortured by my appearance for years. I hide it well. I’m sure if you’ve watched me this season on #rhonj, you would have no clue. Thank God we didn’t shoot on the beach. I was so envious of my friends filming in their cute belly bearing dresses.”

The Boujie Kidz owner confessed that she was in the best shape of her life, doing crossfit and medi spa, among other things, but nothing worked for her, and she still hid behind her clothes. However, she placed full trust in her doctor who she’d been seeing for four years now, and that “there was nobody else I would ever trust besides him.”

As she heals post-op, Danielle hopes to normalize the procedure, and assures fellow women that, “You don’t have to be overweight to suffer from this. You are not alone!”

The RHONJ newbie isn’t the only one who has had something fixed. Her fellow castmates including Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga are known for their nose jobs – be it good or bad. Like Danielle, Jackie Goldschneider is another Jersey housewives who has been open about her body – her struggles with anorexia and her recovery.

