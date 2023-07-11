Funniest Moments From the Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Premiere

Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan made their return to Bravo on July 10 with the premiere of their new show Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. In case you missed it, here are the funniest moments Welcome to Crappie Lake’s premiere episodes.

The premise of the latest Bravo spinoff is basically The Simple Life, but with women in their 50s. The show follows Luann and Sonja as they ditch their fabulous New York lifestyle for Benton, Illinois, a small city that was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lu and Sonja join forces with the locals to help the struggling city recover from the pandemic. Though they also make time to stir up some trouble.

Sonja’s Leaking Liposuction? (Episode 1)

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Chaos always seems to follow Sonja Morgan. In Sonja’s first scene of Crappie Lake, she is packing for her upcoming trip with the help of her team, when she reveals that she needs to bring pads for her “leaking liposuction.” Oh, Sonja. Something tells me the women of Benton, Illinois aren’t going to relate to Sonja’s love of cosmetic surgery.

Luann Thinking She Saw a Demonstration (Episode 1)

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Prior to Luann and Sonja’s arrival, the people of Benton were informed that two celebrities were coming to town. Naturally, the residents were curious to see who was coming. They waited at the location where the plane was expected to land.

Lu and Sonja didn’t know the residents knew about their arrival, so when Lu looked out the plane window and saw the people, she assumed there was a demonstration.

“I thought that there was rioting,” Lu said after learning the real reason the crowd was gathered.

No Air Conditioning (Episode 1)

Lu and Sonja are used to luxury, so they were a bit mortified when they learned their car didn’t have air conditioning on a 96 degrees Fahrenheit day.

The ladies’ reaction was pure comedy, with Luann stating, “We’re gonna die,” and Sonja asking, “Who do I have to f*** in this town to get a car?”

Luann & Sonja’s Morning Routines (Episode 1)

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Lu and Sonja may be two peas in a pod, but they are total opposites when it comes to organizing their space. After spending their first night in the motel, the show captured the women’s morning routines.

Lu got up early, did yoga, and perfectly organized her room. Sonja, on the other hand, slept in and left her room looking like a rockstar’s hotel room. The dichotomy between the two rooms was seriously funny.

Sonja’s Dildo (Episode 2)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Sonja is not letting her work distract her from her pleasure.

At the start of episode 2, Sonja is greeted by the motel owner who spots something interesting in the corner of the room. After the owner called Sonja out for having a dildo in her room, the reality TV star said the toy has multiple functions. She revealed she also uses the toy to massage her shoulders. Oh Sonja, you never cease to surprise us.

Luann & Sonja Picking up Firemen (Episode 2)

It’s no secret that Lu and Sonja love to have fun. In episode 2, the women decided they needed a break from work, so they stopped by the firehouse to visit the town’s local heroes.

It didn’t take long before the women started flirting with the firefighters. At one point, Lu snuck away to the weight room with a firefighter named Alex. Scandalous! After some mild flirting, she suggested he should come to a party in their motel room. The scene was a masterclass in how to flirt.

Luann & Sonja’s Night on the Town (Episode 2)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In part two of the premiere, Lu and Sonja had their first night out on the town. The two women, who were quite overdressed, headed over to a local dive bar called The Barn. The duo’s first night out was filled with several iconic moments, including when Lu stroked a man’s beard and when Sonja convinced a man named Billy to take his shirt off.

The wildest moment of the night came at the end of the episode when Sonja decided to leave the bar with Billy. Sorry Lu, looks like you’ll be driving back to the motel alone.

Episode 3 of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will be air on Bravo on July 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo. The series is also available on Peacock.

