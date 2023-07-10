Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 2 Recap: The Benton Men Are Being Hunted by RHONY’s Finest

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is exactly the kind of light-hearted show that Bravo needed in the throws of summer. Right now, the weekly rotation of shows on the channel is dismal at best. It makes perfect sense to reel us back in by finally bringing Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps back onto our TV screens after two very long years of a Real Housewives of New York hiatus.

Luann and Sonja wasted no time making Benton, Illinois, their home. Lu shipped her own boxes of bedding and storage to make her shabby motel room more her own. The motel owner almost immediately walked in on Sonjarita charging a sex toy that she doubles as a back massager. Seriously, it was just right on brand for Sonja with a Sexy J. Hey, they even managed to find a few suitable men to flirt with as if they were cats playing with mice. Here are three of the main takeaways from the second episode, titled “Let The Follies Begin.”

Sonja and Lu brought Broadway to Benton

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Luann and Sonja headed to the Benton Civic Center, adorned in sequins cocktail dresses, to pitch their variety show as an end-of-summer performance to raise money for the town. They literally rolled into the theater on a motorized scooter to an unsuspecting theater director. The group settled on a variety show dubbed “The Benton Follies.” They also arranged auditions for the townspeople to be involved in the production. It’s really like a deranged real-life version of Schitt’s Creek and I’m living for every moment.

Sonja and Lu showed up to the first round of auditions expecting a crowd. They’re used to fans swarming them wherever they go. So, it was hilariously shocking when only a handful of participants showed up to audition. The talent included a child doing an interpretive dance while wearing a costume that resembled Jigsaw from the “Saw” movies, and an overly-enthusiastic violinist. The star of the audition was a child who somehow rode a unicycle while playing the keyboard with his mouth. Sonja was so impressed that she was filming from the audience. “Oh this has to be in,” she muttered. To be clear, Luann and Sonja were well aware that they needed to round up more townspeople to participate in the Follies. But based on what they had so far, I can’t wait to see the finished production.

Luann needed a fire put out

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

After the hard work of getting the Benton Follies show rolling, Luann was exhausted, hungry, and, self-admittedly, boy crazy. She decided to pull her new AC-equipped pickup truck to the fire department to meet the Benton firemen. Sonja burst into the station demanding to see the fire pole, while Lu spent her time sizing up the dudes. She asked one of the guys if he could show her where he worked out at the station to get so buff and if he wanted to come to a party in their motel room while they were in town. Basically, she was giving us all an expert lesson in flirtation. “Flirting is all about eye contact and conversation — letting a man know you’re available,” she explained. Truly, these two haven’t changed a bit.

Sonja explained to the other firemen that Lu was feeling hot and bothered in her own way to excuse her behavior. “She’s hangry and hasn’t been laid in a while,” Sonja told the fire chief bluntly. Their visit was cut short when the sirens started ringing to signal an emergency, so the men had to jump into action. “That is hot,” Luann said watching the men drive away. “Bye, be safe.” While Luann made her presence known in the fire station, some of the firemen had trouble remembering her name. One of the men called them “Sonja and Leanne” and described them as a “whirlwind.” Honestly, that is probably the most telling way to describe these loveable trainwrecks.

Sonja found love at the local watering hole

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Luann and Sonja went out on the town in Benton for the first time to experience the local watering hole called The Barn. The two pre-gamed in the motel room with a glass of Fose before taking the dive bar as their own. They were immediate hits with the locals. The bartender explained that the ceiling of the establishment is adorned with men’s boxers and previously-worn bras as “bartender’s souvenirs,” which was obviously intriguing to the RHONY duo.

Both Luann and Sonja came into the bar ready to flirt. Lu found a man with a ponytail-length goatee and no shirt on that Sonja accurately said resembled a cowboy that stands in Time Square. Lu had fun playing with the very-forward man and even pinned his T-shirt on the barn’s ceiling, but she ultimately kept it PG. “The people are cool and really authentic,” Lu said. “I’m hoping that while I’m in Benton I’m going to get lucky, but I’m going to be a little more selective,” Luann said. Somehow, Lu didn’t find love with the random bar customer who mooned the Bravo cameras to show off a “Miller High Life” tattoo on his bum. Good for the Countess for keeping her standards.

Sonja, on the other hand, was lowkey on the prowl. She found an out-of-towner named Billy who she dubbed as “confident” and “silent but deadly.” So, like a fart. “I can definitely go longer without sex than Luann,” Sonja said at one point. “That being said, it’s been a while.” Sonja was really into the guy playing hard to get and ultimately ended up dragging him out of the bar. She invited herself to ride back to the motel in his truck, and we all can imagine what happened there. “The horse is out of the barn,” Sonja said during her exit. That’s the understatement of the episode.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

