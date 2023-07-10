Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 1 Recap: Our Real Housewives of New York Stars Are Finally Back

After what felt like an eternity, Real Housewives of New York fans have reunited with some of the show’s shining stars. Bravo finally gifted us the premiere of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake that’s like Real Housewives meets The Simple Life. Anyone who is a fan of Sonja Morgan and/or Luann de Lesseps knows that once you put a camera on these two, they’re entertainment gold. But the new show is like a gem we’ve never seen from our girls when they’re holding an apple in their hand, and we should all be thankful.

Bravo debuted two episodes during the Sunday premiere of the Luann and Sonja show to really treat its fans. The hour-long special was just what the doctor ordered to get RHONY fans reacquainted with our favorites so we feel as though they never left our TV rotations. Here are three of the main takeaways from the premiere episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

It’s like they never left us

Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment

I truly cannot express the pure serotonin that my brain felt the moment that the debut episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake came across the screen at 9 p.m. sharp. It’s been about two years since we’ve gotten any semblance of the old-school RHONY in our lives. Bravo didn’t even give us a final reunion to tie up the legacy in a bow. Thankfully, a goofy show that focuses on Sonja and Lu’s antics in a rural town will do wonders to heal this heartbreak. Plus, the duo went to Benton, Illinois in hopes of helping to make the town better, which adds a total feel-good factor.

While it’s been a while since they’ve been on TV, Sonja and Lu were delightfully still the same. Sonja’s townhouse is still a disaster. Luann still wouldn’t stop saying “cabaret” in every other sentence. They still subtly shaded one another, which still seems rooted in their strange competitive approach to dating in New York City. “Sonja and I have done a lot of charitable things together,” Luann said in a confessional. “I mean, I’m even wearing a Sonja Morgan dress right now.” The way I screamed when Lu delivered this line so effortlessly and just moved on. Truly, I missed these two wackadoodles more than I even knew.

Benton’s unexpected RHONY surprise

Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment

Sonja and Lu showed up to Benton in style. They popped Champagne (or in Lu’s case, her branded Fose) on a private jet during their trip. The illusion was shattered when the pilot had to delay a landing due to livestock on the runway. Hey, at least the locals set up a red carpet for their arrival. And the motel had a hilarious “Welcome Hollywood” sign that truly added to the goofiness of the entire scenario.

One of the most underrated aspects of this show is that the townspeople of Benton had absolutely no idea who was coming to infiltrate their home. They were just notified that two celebrities were flying in to help boost tourism, and their guesses ran the game. From Kim Kardashian to Vin Diesel, the people of Benton expected some big names to show up in their town. While many people were obviously Bravoheads who recognized the ladies upon their arrival, it was clear that several of the people in the crowd did not. Even Luann and Sonja were shocked that a crowd formed at the airport for their arrival. Luann literally thought it was a “demonstration.” “I thought that there was rioting,” she joked in her voice. Truly, you can’t write comedy as good as this.

Lu and Sonja immediately get their hands dirty — literally

Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment

Sonja and Luann were roughing it in Benton. They stayed at the local motel that gave off extreme Schitt’s Creek vibes. Luann was tasked with driving the duo around in an airport taxi with no AC, which seemed to be her biggest gripe from the trip. They also met with the mayor to get a list of things they’re expected to do during their stay. It included a few things right up their alley, like an “end of summer performance” that sounds like a good excuse for Lu to do some cabaret. The other tasks, such as building a playground and assisting at the animal shelter, required a bit more grunt work.

For a true initiation to Benton, Lu and Sonja went to see just why the locals called it Crappie Lake. The pair went fishing for catfish, which was a much more hands-on experience than manning a fishing pole. The ladies had to get into the murky water and catch a fish by the mouth with their bare hands. Sonja was a bit apprehensive, but Lu shockingly took on the task like a pro. She went under the water for what felt like a minute — even Sonja thought she was getting frisky with one of the fellow fishermen. Instead, Lu emerged from the water like a Baywatch star with a giant ugly fish between her hands like a prize. It was a sight to behold and just the right introduction we needed to Lu and Sonja’s long-awaited spinoff.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE LUANN AND SONJA: WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE PREMIERE? ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE THE REST OF THE SEASON?