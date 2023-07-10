Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Bravo

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is undoubtedly one of the funniest shows Bravo has ever debuted. Former Real Housewives of New York stars, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan, are heading out to Benton, Illinois. There, they are hoping to spruce up the town – and maybe get lucky. But when can you watch the Luann and Sonja spinoff? Here’s the Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Episode 3 release date and time.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 3 will be available to watch July 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.

After the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benton City Council are looking for all the help they can get. They want to revitalize their small, yet homely abode. This means constructing a new playground, hosting a variety show, and upgrading their animal shelter.

With a population just shy of 7,000 people, Luann and Sonja are on the way to get their hands dirty. There’s even a cameo appearance from none other than Paula Abdul. This double episode premiere is certain to bring the laughs, which we’re sure will keep coming as the series continues.

Welcome to Crappie Lake has already been compared to the likes of The Simple Life. Luann and Sonja aren’t afraid to make a fool of themselves in front of the camera, in the name of making good television. After such toxicity surrounding shows like Real Housewives of New Jersey, and even the last season of Beverly Hills, it’s time for something we can watch and simply enjoy.

