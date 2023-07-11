Signs That Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Breakup Was a Staged RHOA Storyline

Kim Zolciak of Real Housewives of Atlanta has never been one of the tamer Bravo personalities. Often, she finds herself mixed up in the drama. During the early seasons, Kim devised dramatic plans over everything, down to the smallest details. Kim had beef with just about everyone, including NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield.

Viewers loved watching Kim because she had a way with the camera. One of her major storylines at the time was her relationship with Big Papa, a man whom she dated off and on while he paid her bills. However, during a chance meeting on the show, she met her future husband, Kroy Biermann, and everything changed. But has their love story been faked all along just for a RHOA storyline? Fans sure think so.

Kim and Kroy Only Have Each Other

The Don’t Be Tardy couple tied the knot in 2011 and quickly shielded themselves from the rest of the world. Even though their lights burned bright for one another, neither had the patience for their extended families. For years, Kim and Kroy have depended on their love, making the divorce news a little hard to swallow.

With such a drastic change, like a separation, both Kim and Kroy would have needed a major support system. Frankly, neither had one. If both reality TV stars knew their divorce was just a PR stunt, they wouldn’t have worried about running into the loving arms of their parents. In this case, the lack of contact from any of their family members is the first clue as to why the news could have been staged.

Kim Wants a Peach

Kim just appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, with the timing lining up eerily well with the divorce news. During her sitdown dinner with the She by Shereé founder, Kim talked about her marriage, noting it was better than ever. Kim’s same old fiery attitude and use of the word “bitch” was on full display. It was as if she had never left the franchise. This feeling could have been precisely what Kim wanted fans to feel about her scene.

With all her legal and money issues with the IRS, it isn’t too far-fetched to think that Kim and Kroy would want to get their spot back on the popular franchise. A Bravo check could certainly go a long way towards helping their financial woes. The franchise isn’t hurting for good cast members, as there has been plenty of drama. The time for Kim to have made her move was when her friend, NeNe, decided to part ways with the show. While the real-life drama is helpful in making a housewife interesting, Bravo hasn’t reached out to offer a more permanent role yet.

The Couple Made Fun of One Another

Even though divorces regularly turn nasty, Kim and Kroy’s turned into a four-ring circus that included name-calling. As if they got their playbook of insults from James Kennedy and his “poo poo head” comment, both Kim and Kroy found some weird things to attack one another for. Between Kim posting thirst traps of her boobs and Kroy calling his wife mental, the random mud-slinging didn’t add up.

The two reconciled while attending church together with their four littles. While neither Kroy nor Kim ever came across as religious, it seems Jesus, God, or whoever took time away from their busy schedule to heal their wounds. Or, another theory is they just made a deal with the Devil, aka their publicists.

Even Andy Was Shocked

King of Bravo, Andy Cohen, shared on Radio Andy he was “surprised” to hear Kim and Kroy reconciled so quickly. Andy noted he had a half-hour conversation via phone with the former housewife a few weeks back. The Watch What Happens Live host mentioned that he had felt Kim made their separation sound final. Andy even revealed that it felt like Kim and Kroy had “irreconcilable differences at that time.”

Andy didn’t go into more detail during his radio show. However, the fact that the man, who knows all of the housewives intimately, was caught off guard spoke volumes. Would Kim and Kroy go to the extra length of setting up a PR stunt that focused on divorce? Probably. Even though the news could affect their children, the duo is not above figuring out ways to keep their names in the papers and earn that coin.

