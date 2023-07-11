Andy Cohen Didn’t Expect Kim Zolciak to Call Off Divorce

Andy Cohen might have had doubts about Kim Zolciak not divorcing, but some fans called it early on. Kim and Kroy Biermann’s marriage drama got nasty until it didn’t. According to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums, they received divine intervention, but most folks believe they can’t afford to break up.

Big Daddy Andy spoke with Kim, probably because she rang him up looking for a job. He said they chatted about the dysfunction junction and it sounded like a total mess. So no one was more surprised than Andy when Kim and Kroy switched it up and got back together.

Andrew was shook over the reconciliation

On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Andy detailed his shock when news broke of Kim and Kroy’s decision to remain married. “I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time,” he said.

Kimbo and Kroy mutually filed for divorce back in May. Since then there have been neverending media reports detailing how bad their relationship had become. Kroy said Kim had massive gambling issues and Kim didn’t want Kroy doing the weed and taking care of their kids.

Cops were called multiple times and at one point Kroy implied Kim bopped him in the head. Both are under duress from extreme money issues that don’t stop coming. Kroy’s car was repossessed and they’ve defaulted on home equity loans. Additionally, Target wants a word with Kim for not paying her card.

Seemingly after one visit to church, the family was repaired and Kim requested to retract her divorce petition. Since then the couple has committed to working on their relationship with the help of the Lord, rather than a marriage counselor.

