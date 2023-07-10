‘No Plans’ for Kim Zolciak To Return to RHOA Full-Time

I don’t know whether to jump for joy or sulk in sadness. Now that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have gotten their mess together (or so it seems), it sounds like the Don’t Be Tardy singer won’t return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta any time soon.

Just like Kim — confusing and riddled with inconsistencies. We first heard about her separation from Kroy in April 2023. Shortly after, there were numerous reports from both sides of the camp. Kim accused Kroy of using drugs, while Kroy alleged Kim was addicted to gambling. All of this, mind you, is happening while they’re supposedly losing their house due to foreclosure.

Of course, Kroy is a retired NFL athlete, and Kim never sold enough records to label her a retired pop star. But nonetheless, the pair held a steady gig on Bravo for eight seasons before getting the axe from the network. Amid their divorce drama, reports stated that Kim was in talks to return to RHOA or appear on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to make some extra cash. But according to a new source, those claims are not true.

Kim is not in talks to return to RHOA full-time

The latest episode of RHOA featured a scene with some of the OG Atlanta Housewives. Kim teased the moment as if she was returning to the series full-time. However, a new source shared with Us Weekly that’s not what’s going down.

“She is not going back to RHOA, she has no plans to return full-time,” they revealed. “It’s one episode. They brought the OGs back for an episode.”

Kim definitely can’t blame the fans for running with the theory that she may return to the Real Housewives franchise. She’s posted cryptic pictures and captions and even had a cozy meet-up with a reality TV producer.

Since Season 15 is still airing, we’re certain there have been no serious conversations around casting for next season. But if Bravo does decide to bring Kim back while in the middle of a nasty divorce and surprise reconciliation, it certainly would make for must-see TV.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE KIM RETURN FULL-TIME ROLE? OR YOU WOULD BE HAPPY TO SEE HER AS A FRIEND? WHAT CASTING DECISIONS WOULD YOU MAKE?