Exclusive: Temptation Island’s Tamie Calls Nafeesah a ‘Pathological Liar’

Let’s face it, this season of Temptation Island has been a hot mess, in the best way. There hasn’t been a single dud episode so far. Everybody on the show has brought it, in some sort of way. We’re at the point where we’re not sure if a single one of the couples who came into the experiment will be leaving together.

Last week’s episode saw the drama reach an all-time high, but not between the couples. Instead, single ladies Tamie Lawson and Nafeesah Terry. The root of the issue? Nafeesah reminded Tamie to brush her teeth. To some, it was just a passing comment. To others, it seemed to be about as passive aggressive as you can get. Whatever the case, it opened the floodgates for the two women to go to war – at least with their words. Tamie spoke to Reality Tea about where she and Nafeesah stand now, and let’s just say, there’s no love lost.

Temptation Island: Nafeesah “doesn’t take accountability”

Nafeesah Terry (Photo by: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

“She’s a pathological liar who doesn’t take accountability for her actions,” Tamie said of Nafeesah’s time on Temptation Island. “Shade or no shade, it’s none of her business to ask me that. She made it very clear in the house that she was there for the guys, not the girls.” With Great Ezihie in earshot, who both women had expressed an interest in getting to know, it did seem that Nafeesah was looking to take a shady shot. Coupling that with Nafeesah’s claims she was there for the men only, it makes sense that Tamie reacted in the way that she did.

Tamie added that it’s not her “character” to get into conflict. “I definitely was not about to fight anyone,” she said. “After that night, I was over the drama. I didn’t want to be sad in the house anymore. Moving forward, my only goal was to enjoy the experience and keep my distance.” As for nothing happening between her and Great that night, she added, “everything happens for a reason.”

Finally, on her reasons for joining the show, Tamie said: “I really want to find love. I was looking for a soulmate. I deserve that.” Surely, that’s something everybody watching can agree on. Good luck to Tamie in her search for Mr. Right!

Temptation Island Season 5 continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA.

