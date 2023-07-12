Ariana Biermann Posts ‘God Is So Good’ Amid Kim Zolciak’s Marriage Reconciliation

As the Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga reaches a close (knock on wood), everybody is putting in their two cents on the matter. For those out of the loop, Kim and Kroy called off their divorce just a few weeks after filing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed papers to dismiss her divorce petition, and Kroy followed suit shortly thereafter. The two said they were going to try and make it work for their kids. Since the news broke, speculation abounds as to whether the entire divorce was just a ploy for attention.

But regardless of whether or not that’s the case, it’s good their children won’t have to live with warring parents any longer. Just take it from Kim’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, who posted on Instagram the same day the news broke.

Kim and Kroy’s daughter rejoices

(Photo by: Ariana Biermann via Instagram)

On Friday, Ariana posted a selfie from the front seat of her car. In the picture, Ariana held her face and looked a little teary-eyed. Above her head, she overlayed the text “God is so good.” It’s easy to assume that the story was referring to the news of Kim and Kroy’s reconciliation.

Granted, the post might’ve just been a well-timed coincidence. But it’s not hard to imagine that Ariana’s all too happy now that Kim and Kroy are calling off their explosive split. After everything the pair has done to each other in the last couple of months alone, anyone would be happy to see them try and find common ground again.

Fans might recall that the Zolciak-Biermann daughters had some strange ups and downs throughout the divorce saga. In many ways, it was clear that they were on Kim’s side, but they still wished Kroy a happy Father’s Day. Moreover, Kim said she would be happy for Ariana and Brielle Biermann to continue a relationship with Kroy. Perhaps there was never any animosity at all.

