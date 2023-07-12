Ariana Madix Found Happiness After Scandoval

Happiness. It’s something we all strive for, whether we realize it or not. For some, it’s all too easy to find. For others, it’s entirely elusive. For those who broadcast their entire lives on reality TV, one has to wonder just what percentage of their emotions are accurate.

Take Ariana Madix for example. The woman has all too many reasons to feel devastated after what happened on Vanderpump Rules Season 10. But now that Scandoval is over, she can finally get away from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss (hopefully).

We don’t know what VPR Season 11 has in store for us, but as of right now, Ariana seems to be doing well. At least, that’s what a recent video from TMZ would suggest. Granted, we know stars behave differently around the paparazzi. Still, what she had to say was very interesting.

Is Ariana Madix finally free?

The pap following Ariana quoted the oft-used phrase, “Everything happens for a reason,” and asked Ariana if she felt she was content with where her life was now. Ariana said, “Um, yeah, I’m happy right now,” in a pretty upbeat tone.

When asked if she felt everyone had moved past “the whole cheating thing” now that filming has started up again, Ariana said, “I don’t know. I haven’t thought about a lot of these things.” It wouldn’t be surprising if Ariana was trying to put it all out of her mind.

The pap then asked how she was preparing for Dancing with the Stars. “I’m just trying to stretch,” she laughed. With some further questioning, Ariana also admitted that she didn’t think Tom or Raquel would be joining the cast (though, she’s already wrong on one front if Tom can be taken at his word).

Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s airdate has yet to be announced.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ARIANA IS TRULY HAPPY? WHAT DO YOU THINK ARIANA WOULD DO IF RAQUEL DID RETURN?