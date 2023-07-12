Larsa Pippen ‘Traumatized’ After Michael Jordan’s Comments on Relationship With Marcus

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is a reality television celebrity getting a taste of real life. Despite a few bumps in the road, she’s enjoying a romance with Marcus Jordan. Marcus is the son of NBA legend, Michael Jordan. MJ is also her ex-husband’s former teammate. Unfortunately for Larsa, the days of acting like everyone is totally accepting of her relationship with Marcus, especially his family, are over.

While Larsa and Marcus have created a facade of those in the Jordan crew being on board with their hook-up, Big Daddy MJ revealed his true thoughts. What’s more, he did it very publicly. Now Larsa is suffering in the wake of his disapproval.

She’s “traumatized” y’all

Condolences to Larsa on what must be a difficult week. She is a woman who has everything. Great kids. Fat wallet. Gorgeous home. Man who adores her. What she doesn’t have is the approval of the GOAT to date his son.

On an episode of her podcast with Marcus, Separation Anxiety, LarLar admitted to being “embarrassed” and “traumatized” by Mike’s harsh words. Or word, since all he really said was, “No!” when asked if he approved of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship. “Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied,’” Larsa worried.

Marcus accused his dad of being drunky when he responded to the question. “I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s—, it gets us going and gets us motivated,” he said. Oh, I get it. This was OBVIOUSLY Michael’s subtle way of encouraging the relationship because that’s how the Jordans roll. Jan, please.

Marcus continued, “And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila].” Additionally, Marcus said he didn’t “put too much weight into it” even though it made Larsa “a little nervous.”

“It was funny”

He added MJ contacted the couple after the incident to make sure they “didn’t take things the wrong way,” because directly answering a question with yes or no is often subject to speculation for some.

Larsa noted, “Yeah. I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarrassed.” The ex-Mrs. Pippen also confessed her relationship with Marcus “probably is awkward” for Scottie and Michael. Nice to see her making that realization after all these months.

Marcus shared, “His [Michael’s] goal has always been to steer clear of our relationship. At the root of it all obviously is my dad’s relationship with your ex Scottie [Pippen]. Obviously, we never talk about that and I don’t think my dad wanted to comment on that.” And now we’ve said it!

“There’s always that narrative, the rumor that I’m dating you in some sort of way to get back at whatever was said, and if my dad comes out and says, ‘Yes,’ he’s fuelling that narrative or whatever. I think he said no just in a joking way, knowing how Jordans play around, and so I thought it was funny from the jump.”

That’s Marcus’ story and he’s sticking to it.

