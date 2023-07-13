Andy Cohen Says RHONY Reboot Has the ‘Right Group of Women’

After a few rewinds on the new Real Housewives of New York trailer, I must be honest — I’m excited. Like, I’m really excited. Yes, it would’ve been nice to see the return of Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan to the RHONY we know and love. But a revamped iteration of a show 14 years old, with a promising cast, is something to really celebrate.

Watching and keeping up with Real Housewives is truly not for the faint of heart. There are literally several hundreds of episodes (way too many to count) across several seasons and several cities for a reason. We love this sh*t.

And frankly, a revamped cast sounds much better than a show cancellation to me. And to Andy Cohen, too.

Andy promises the RHONY cast is the perfect fit

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

During the premiere party of Season 14 of the Real Housewives of New York City, Andy assured fans that Bravo made the right decisions regarding casting for the show.

“Reinventing ‘RHONY.” Wow. How do you do that? What a task,” he said. “How to reboot a show with a legacy as brilliant as RHONY and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was.”

“And the answer seemed simple: just find a new group of women! No biggie!” he said jokingly. “And guess what? We found the right group of women.”

During BravoCon 2022, Andy announced the newest cast of RHONY, which included a group of seven (Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield) at the time. Since the announcement, Lizzy and her family quit before the season’s taping really took off.

The new trailer promises fun, luxury, and shade — everything we want in a Real Housewife. If we give these ladies a chance, we might be in for a very fun ride.

The Real Housewives of New York premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT THE NEW SEASON OF RHONY? WHO IS YOUR PRE-SEASON FAVORITE?