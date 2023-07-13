Paige DeSorbo Reacts to Sonja Morgan’s ‘Tête-à-Tête’ Craig Conover Claims

Paige DeSorbo couldn’t be less bothered by Sonja Morgan’s claims that she hooked up with her boyfriend Craig Conover. Major girlfriend goals, right? The revelation did leave fans shocked, but Paige seems to be cool, calm, and collected.

Paige and Craig have been dating since the summer of 2021. Believe me when I say they have crossed milestones, considering the latter was even suggesting getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Well, Paige wasn’t ready for that, with her emotional breakdown at just the thought of it, in the season finale of Summer House Season 7.

She, however, is unfazed with Sonja’s claims during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live – that the duo hooked up during BravoCon.

A rumor not worth Paige’s attention

Paige has been known to poke herself into situations not concerning her, which became clear with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke at the Summer House Season 7 reunion. She was the most active out of all the castmates to throw shade, allegations and slam her co-stars; a behavior completely in contrast to how she’s been in the season.

When it came to Sonja’s claims, she remained unhinged. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote her show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the star made some startling revelations. She claimed to have had “a little tête-à-tête” with Craig, leaving Bravo fans in shock.

In the comments section of an Instagram post by @BestofBravo which documented the WWHL clip of Sonja, Paige said, “No I’m peeeeing my pants.” I agree, Paige. This is definitely the least of your concerns when it comes to your relationship with Craig.

Craig, for his part, broke his silence on the subject matter in his Pillows and Beer podcast with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. He said that he and Sonja haven’t met for the past five years before saying, “Sonja has always been a funny friend to have … She’s aggressive, she’s a bundle of fun, but no, Sonja and I have not kissed. Sonja was just having fun on Watch What Happens.”

