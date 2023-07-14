Garcelle Beauvais Wants Lisa Vanderpump Back on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Vanderpump Rules has taken on such a life of its own that it’s easy to forget it started as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff. Lisa Vanderpump was an OG Housewife and was airing her spinoff at the same time. The grind should be applauded.

Lisa would ultimately leave RHOBH in 2019 to focus on other ventures. Some would argue the show hasn’t been the same without her. But even without factoring in her presence, many would say RHOBH has fallen off in the last few years.

Still, the current Housewives do what they can. Garcelle Beauvais said just as much in her latest Watch What Happens Live appearance. Garcelle was doing the promotional run with her Survival of the Thickest co-star, Michelle Buteau. The two got to speak with Andy Cohen about LVP.

Garcelle’s mixed thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump

In a game of 1, 2, Agree or Disagree, Andy said, “Lisa Vanderpump will one day return to the Beverly Hills Housewives.” Garcelle couldn’t decide after the count and flipped her agree and disagree sign back and forth asking, “Who’s still there?” with a laugh.

Michelle held up ‘Agree’ and said, “I say this because I’m holding out.” Garcelle laughed and agreed, “I would love it, I would love it,” and held up ‘Agree’ as well. Garcelle makes a good point, though. It does depend on who else is on the show; reality stars are generally only as strong as their dynamics with others.

As one commenter wrote, “[If] Lisa decided to come back, I’d come back with her, [the other Housewives are] boring.” Others weren’t so on board, with one user saying, “The LVP ship has sailed. Next!” For some, it would be a dream to have Lisa back. For others, she has nothing more to contribute to RHOBH.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in November on Bravo.

