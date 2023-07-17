Dolores Catania Shades Ramona Singer: ‘I’m Over Her’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has never vibed with Ramona Singer. Let’s face it. Many Bravolebs have claimed that Ramona can be rude and dismissive. They don’t call the Real Housewives of New York alum the “Singer Stinger” for nothing!

Dolores and her healthy dose of disdain for Ramona can be traced back to Ramona’s testy interaction with Frank Catania. Ramona shaded Dolores’ ex-husband by pretending not to know him at Watch What Happens Live. And she refused to take a photo with him. The audacity!

Now Dolores is revealing how she feels about Ramona now. Reality Blurb has the details.

Dolores doesn’t want a ticket for the Ramonacoaster

In the past, the RHONJ star called Ramona “a horrible human.” It sounds like Dolores has dialed it back a bit.

“Ramona? I’m over Ramona. If I saw Ramona, she probably wouldn’t remember me or know my name, but that’s Ramona,” Dolores stated.

Let us not forget that Ramona threw a wrench into Teresa Giudice’s wedding plans. Ramona accidentally showed off the wedding invite, with all the wedding info, in her Instagram Story. The wedding website information also leaked to the entire world.

Was Teresa pissed? Of course. Were we all amused? Yes. Teresa and her groom, Luis Ruelas, had to make some changes, like creating new invitations and hiring extra security. And it wasn’t to keep Ramona out.

But Ramona didn’t attend the lavish nuptials that she nearly ruined. Teresa didn’t mind at all that her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star ditched her wedding.

Ramona probably received a better offer to hang out with some gentlemen and barhop. I guess we will see if Miss Turtle Time is still the same Ramona when RHUGT Season 5 airs.

