Ubah Hassan Reveals Advice From Cousin Chanel Ayan

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is in full swing, and let me tell you, they delivered. The drama is already brilliant. We’re fighting over cheese platters in the first episode. I mean, come on! THIS is The Real Housewives we know and love. The biggest reason this reboot should be a success among Bravo viewers is simply because of the ladies.

Cast members Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Ubah Hassan are stars in their own right. But my eyes were glued on Miss Hassan — who shines as bright as a diamond in the series premiere. She’s gorgeous, seems in control of herself, and has the perfect amount of confidence needed in a Real Housewife.

Before discovering they were related, fans mentioned the similarities in personalities between Ubah and Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan. A peek at both of their first-season taglines definitely proves that. As for Ubah, she and her co-stars have big shoes to fill regarding RHONY. However, she told People that her cousin gave her some sound advice.

Chanel is looking out for her family

According to Ubah’s latest chat with the magazine, the new Real Housewife on the block will certainly bring the heat this season, but she won’t cross a certain line — at least that’s what her cousin told her.

“She just said, ‘No below the belt, you’re a woman, but don’t be a doormat. You know who you are,'” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, yeah.’ She just was like, you know, ‘Be yourself and hope for the best.'”

It will take some time for the crowd to warm up to this new crop of Bravolebs. After all, 13 years is a long time. But Ubah believes Season 14 will be unique in many ways.

“It’s a new era. We’re giving you something new and fresh,” she continued. “But each and every one represents New York somehow. A New York woman is a New York woman. We all go through hectic New York and the opportunities that it gives you.”

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

