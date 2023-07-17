Will Gretchen Rossi Return to Real Housewives of Orange County?

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has allowed Real Housewives alum to come out of the woodwork and mesh with a different group of ladies. If only for a short time. But it does allow us to recall some of the more controversial characters of seasons past.

Gretchen Rossi was on the Real Housewives of Orange County between Season 4 and Season 8. She and her partner, Slade Smiley, often felt under attack by rumors generated about them within the group. The mother of one left on less than ideal terms.

She was cast on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for Season 4. And as such, is making the interview rounds. While on Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Gretchen revealed whether she would ever return to the reality TV show that made her a star.

Gretchen “not desperate to be on TV”

“You never say never,” Gretchen stated, yet she has some conditions that would have to be met before she would even consider returning. First and foremost, the paycheck.

“I really just really feel like — it would really just have to be really stupid money that made it feel worth it to me,” Gretchen said.

The other issue, gossip and rumors within the group. Gretchen would have to be in good company if she were to return.

“I would have to have someone that I just felt like was truly my friend and have my back because the thing is that these girls just literally make up lies about me. They just make up lies. And it’s, like, it’s like hard to defend yourself when all three of them or four of them or the whole cast has gotten together and been like, ‘We’re going to make Gretchen look a certain way,’” she explained.

However, the entrepreneur also said she is “not desperate to be on TV.” The stakes are too high when it comes to damaging reputation. And both Gretchen and Slade were in the crossfire during their time on the show.

“There has to be some sort of drama and some sort of stuff, but, like, not life altering, you know, ruining, you know, your life, your husband, your work, your reputation,” she explained.

With the return of Tamra Judge for Season 17, it seems less likely that Gretchen would return. The two were often in conflict. And Tamra has a reputation for being a pot-stirrer and deflecting blame. It seems fans may have to settle for Gretchen’s stint on Ultimate Girls Trip.

Real Housewives of Orange County – without Gretchen – continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

