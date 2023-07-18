Bethenny Frankel Accuses Jill Zarin of Leaking ‘Everything’ During Rift

For the first time in years, Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin are back at it again. The two got together on Bethenny’s podcast, ReWives, to discuss everything that went down between them and all other things Real Housewives of New York.

Longtime fans almost certainly remember what happened between the pair. Bethenny obtained more and more success, Jill supposedly got jealous, and a rift formed. Jill would accuse Bethenny of not being there for her late husband, Bobby Zarin, while he was battling cancer.

Things turned pretty explosive until there was pure radio silence between them. But their recent chat together was quite tame. It seems the past is in the past. Even still, there was a certain tiff regarding things that were made known to the media during their feud.

Was Jill spilling info on Bethenny?

Bethenny explained, “Every time I did something, it became public … Everything that happened, you then would later leak if you didn’t get the result you wanted.” Bethenny said that they would continue to reconcile, but Jill would then feel hurt and would reveal anything to the press in retaliation.

Bethenny added that Jill didn’t always have a filter. If people asked her questions, she couldn’t help but answer. But she reiterated that she trusted Jill now, adding, “Back then, it felt like everything was a little bit of commerce.” Jill agreed but also denied that she would leak anything to anyone.

Jill said, “I was a different person 10 years ago … When you came to my apartment — with Bobby, you know, when Bobby died — and I said to him, ‘I’m not gonna say anything to anyone.’ I never did … I never told anybody.” Bethenny agreed, but said, “There were a couple of things that you would say later.” Jill denied and they had to agree to disagree.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues – without Jill and Bethenny – Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

