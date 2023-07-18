Erika Jayne Teases ‘Big Fight’ on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has certainly had their share of drama in the Bravosphere. Throughout the first few seasons, Kyle and Kim Richards captivated our TV screens with their deep-rooted family issues and fractured relationship as sisters. Then, Lisa Rinna would join the fold and stir the pot like no other. Not only did she curate most of the season’s biggest storylines, she was proud to be caught in the mess. She always owned it.

Also, a major player in the RHOBH legacy is Erika Jayne. There’s something about her. Maybe it’s her ice (diamonds) cold personality or her take-no-sh*t demeanor — either way, her feuds are undeniably entertaining.

Now that her bestie and go-to partner-in-crime, Lisa, isn’t on the show, we’re curious how the “XXPEN$IVE” singer will mesh with the group this year. She’s always been somewhat unphased by the silly issues that plagued the circle, and according to her latest interview, nothing has changed.

Erika says her co-stars want to ruin the group’s happy moments

In a new clip posted by Ricky Cornish, the RHOBH vet revealed there will be a huge fight that airs out on Season 13 of the Bravo show. After speaking about seeing Magic Mike Live with her co-stars, Erika said one of them turned the situation into an explosive argument.

“It turned into a big fight, which you’ll see on television,” she said. “Somebody got a little, you know, … offended.”

She continued by saying she wasn’t sure how the other person could’ve been offended; however, she wasn’t too surprised. The Beverly Hills alum says that in her group of friends, someone always strives to ruin the group’s fun.

“You want to say something foul, and you want to say something that ruins everybody’s night,” Erika said. “But you know what’s great? I didn’t let it bother me — I kept on going.”

