Luann de Lesseps ‘Loving’ New RHONY Cast

It’s been just two days since Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premiered, and reactions are all over the place. For some, the RHONY reboot was everything they could’ve hoped for. Some remain cautiously optimistic. A vocal minority have written off the show completely.

But there’s nothing quite like a celebrity endorsement to help move things along. While Bravo might not be paying anyone to give the show an endorsement, it’s simply in the best interest of some stars to do so. Like Luann de Lesseps for example.

Luann didn’t need to speak out about RHONY. She’s already set up pretty well with her new show, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. But as a former Real Housewife of New York herself, it made sense for her to give her two cents. So, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Season 14’s praise from a RHONY veteran

Luann tweeted during the Season 14 premiere writing, “Loving the new girls.” She tagged Bravo and Andy Cohen, also attaching an apple emoji to her message. Bravo responded to the tweet writing, “They’re serving all the drama.”

Replies to Luann’s tweet varied. On one side, some agreed with her and appreciated the words of affirmation toward the new cast. “This is how you do it!” one reply wrote. “Give the new girls their chance and wish them well. Classy.” Two others simply said, “I love the new show!” and “Yes [it’s] so good.” Of course, there were also dissenters who doubted the show and Luann’s motives.

“Awww cute someone’s trying to get a guest spot next season,” one user wrote. Another said, “[It] just doesn’t have the magic that New York once had. The excitement is gone. It’s kinda like watching a remake and they are never as good as the original.” And a third group of replies simply voiced their satisfaction with Crappie Lake.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

