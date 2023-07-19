Bella Hadid Enters Rehab, ‘She Often Becomes Overwhelmed’

Yolanda Foster Hadid was pretty much known for her Lyme Disease journey on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of her more memorable storylines was navigating her teen daughter Bella Hadid after an unfortunate DUI incident.

Raising three kids in an ultra-wealthy environment can lead to growing up fast and Yolanda certainly had her challenges. Ultimately, Bella, Gigi Hadid, and their brother Anwar made it out relatively unscathed, save for a few quickly-chewed almonds. But challenges don’t go away once we reach adulthood, and now Bella is tackling her current issues head-on.

Bella takes a break

According to In Touch, Bella entered a rehab facility after five months of sobriety. An insider close to the family said, “She hasn’t told many people, and details are scarce.”

After celebrating her sober style in March, Bella was surprisingly absent from Paris Fashion Week. Gigi was there, but Bella was nowhere to be found. Recently she shared, “I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, [but] it got to the point where I canceled nights out [because] I felt I wouldn’t be able to control myself…. I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me.”

Good on Bella for having the sound mind to get help when she needs it. All of this comes on the heels of Gigi getting arrested for weed and paraphernalia on a girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands. She plead guilty and was released to enjoy her vacation, we assume the ganja eventually made it through customs to enjoy it with her.

At this time, there is no word on Bella’s plans when she is done with this rehab stint. It’s assumed she will return to the runway and prepare for the Spring 2024 collection season. Either way, hope she gets back to where she’s most comfortable.

