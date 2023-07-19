Lisa Vanderpump Inspired RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield to ‘Talk About D*ck’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t really been the same since Lisa Vanderpump chose to depart the series. There was something she brought to the series that others just didn’t. Not only did she stir the pot (even if it was behind the scenes), but she also held others’ feet to the fire. Of course, she had her downsides — like being sort of a mean girl toward Kyle Richards in the earlier seasons. But, hey, it’s Beverly Hills we’re talking about … they’re all a little bit mean.

Something else viewers loved about Lisa was her sheer openness. She was unafraid to let it all hang out there. Whether it be talking about personal struggles with her children or sharing about her sex life (or lack thereof) with her husband, Ken Todd, the RHOBH alum would show off everything. In fact, her jokes and risqué comments are part of what made her such an interesting watch.

Although Lisa quit the show, according to Brynn Whitfield, the newest cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City, that didn’t stop her from offering up advice.

Brynn is mentioning it all

In an interview with Page Six, Brynn spilled some tea about her relationship with the Vanderpump Rules matriarch.

After revealing she’s “besties” with her daughter Pandora Todd, Brynn says Lisa gave her many things to consider. “Lisa gave some good advice – she was like, ‘just be yourself darling,’” she said.

And that she will be. The first episode already gave viewers a glimpse into what scandals will follow this RHONY newbie around this season. According to the trailer, Brynn’s tagline, and her revelations during this interview, she may find herself in trouble this season after being overly flirty. But that’s just who the reality star is.

“You know, Lisa’s always making her innuendos and whatnot, so I was like, you know what? F*ck it, I’m just gonna talk about d*ck, [make] a couple of jokes!”

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

