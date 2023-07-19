NeNe Leakes’ Son Arrested for Felony Possession of Fentanyl

When NeNe Leakes was on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, she ran into trouble with her oldest son, Bryson Bryant. Throughout the first few seasons of the series, the RHOA alum tried her hardest to plead with her child to pursue an education and take care of himself and his responsibilities.

On the Bravo series, NeNe became what she calls a “glam-ma;” however, the earlier seasons are the last time Bryson and his children are shown in-depth. Since departing the show, we’ve kept up with NeNe and her children — especially when something big is going on, and boy, do we have a juicy one for you today.

You went out and got yourself arrested?

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Radar Online reports that NeNe’s son Bryson was arrested and taken into custody. Earlier this month (July 2023), police located drugs on his person, and it’s been downhill since.

The documents claim that police arrested the reality star’s son after finding him possessing Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid drug in early July. The arrest warrant says the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in Georgia, but that’s not his only concern. Prosecutors also slapped Bryson with a “loitering/prowling” charge.

Something else shady about this entire situation is that during initial questioning, the 33-year-old threw his youngest brother, Brentt Leakes, under the bus by using his name. Consequently, some of the court filings have Brentt’s name on them.

Public records show that Bryson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail under Brentt’s name around 2:30 a.m. and was released shortly after noon.

Because Bryson gave false information to the police, they added more charges to his case, like “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.”

Radar reports that per more jail records, Bryson was arrested again and is currently sitting behind bars.

