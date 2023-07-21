Bethenny Frankel Rallying Reality TV Stars for Strike Action, Has Interest From Some

Hell hath no fury like a B scorned.

Bethenny Frankel is COMING for the networks, streamers, and reality TV stars. Now that Hollywood is on a major strike, Bethenny has finally seen the light. According to the Real Housewives of New York star, networks like Bravo have been making MILLIONS off of the backs of reality TV legends. I’m talking about NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, Bethenny herself, and so many others.

Other networks, including MTV, are in the same boat thanks to Johnny Bananas, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and the crew of Teen Mom. In one Tik Tok video, Bethenny urged Bravo stars that are currently filming to stop until they have fair contracts. Her statements have garnered the attention of many, and from the sounds of it, it may be moving forward.

NeNe, Vicki, and others WANT IN!

Bethenny coming in hot this morning! They signed NDAs huh yet so many of them have podcasts. I wonder what the NDA restrict them from doing/saying?



It's the "trust me" part. Somebody got her mad. She knows where the bodies are buried! # pic.twitter.com/K82cAxo7H6 — Say it loud… (@KnowUDidnt1) July 20, 2023

In a video posted to Twitter, Bethenny can be seen rallying the reality troops to join her in starting a union. “So this is to my reality star losers — which is what everyone thinks of us as,” she began. “If you are with me, because I’ve gotten many of your messages … message me … I’M WITH BETHENNY, so I know that you’re there.”

The Skinnygirl founder revealed that she’s keeping a list of names to give to different streaming and network companies. She also addressed those reality stars who may be worried about speaking out because of their contractual obligations.

“I would not worry about your NDAs, cause I know that many of you are messaging me about your NDAs,” she said. “We’ll figure that out and find a way to protect you. The [networks] aren’t going to f*ck around, trust me.”

In Bethenny’s first Instagram post about reality show residuals, Real Housewives stars NeNe and Vicki commented in agreement. “Agreed! I [have] been saying this, but they will hear you better than me,” NeNe wrote. While Vicki added, “Totally agree! We should be getting residuals for all the times they have used our footage. I got paid $0 season 1.”

Undoubtedly, NeNe, Vicki, and Bethenny are Bravo’s reality TV frontrunners. I’m sure for them, being off their shows wouldn’t be as bad if they were getting a check for every time someone streams legacy seasons on Peacock. Anyway, we’ll be sure to stay tuned into this series. Until next time.

