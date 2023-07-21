Former Vanderpump Rules Alum Working in Health Care

Surprisingly enough, not everyone who moves to Los Angeles is clamoring for a career in the entertainment industry. There are some souls that are driven by a different kind of ambition and can settle for a life without notoriety.

Such is the case of Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan. She stayed on the show for Season 8 before announcing her departure. While Dayna did not make an impact on the reality show’s history, Scheana Shay was interested enough to invite the alum onto her podcast to discuss life after VPR.

Dayna calls her time on Vanderpump Rules an “ugly learning experience”

While on the most recent episode of Scheanigans, Dayna discussed the struggles she encountered since leaving the show. Although, it seems most of those issues were the result of being on the show in the first place.

“I did not come to LA being like ‘I wanna be on a reality TV show,’ that was not it. It truly found me and so I ended up going with it though cause I was doing stand-up comedy at the time and I had been doing this really serious health care sales career my whole adult life,” Dayna revealed.

The VPR alum suggested that she never had any down-time to enjoy her twenties. Perhaps that is what prompted her to sign on to the cast. After joining Vanderpump Rules, Dayna lost her sales job and the health insurance that came with it.

Dayna also stopped taking her anti-depressants, and it took a toll on her mental health. Couple that with the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dayna started to question some of her decisions.

“You just ruined your entire life and everything you’ve worked for to be on a reality show for a year that mentally kicked your ass and what else do you have to live for?” the VPR alum recalled thinking.

Ultimately, Dayna returned to health care sales. She turned down the offer to return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 9.

“I truly love who I am and I’m very happy with where I’m at and it couldn’t have happened if I didn’t go through that really ugly learning experience but I regret nothing,” Dayna concluded.

Currently, Vanderpump Rules is filming for Season 11. The cast was spotted on location at Lake Tahoe, but have now left.

