NeNe Leakes’ Son Had Fentanyl in ‘Plain View’ When Cops Searched Car

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes remains unbothered whilst her son Bryson Bryant sits in jail. And considering what he did, that’s okay. While NeNe is surely concerned about the situation, she’s letting this grown man deal with the consequences of his actions.

After Bryson was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, he used his little brother’s name to identify himself. That blessed him with another charge and police also clocked him for misdemeanor loitering. Now we get to the contents of his automobile and find out Bryson doesn’t bother hiding the goods.

In “plain view”

According to Radar, the police incident report filed by Gwinnett County Police Department noted the drugs were in “plain view” inside Bryson’s Durango. No glove compartment for this guy, the Fentanyl was in a plastic bag on the center console.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a “suspicious vehicle,” which set off the chain of events. Per the cop, Bryson was “sitting on the grass” in front of a home chatting with another officer. He grabbed his flashlight to inspect the Durango and imagine his surprise when he saw the baggie. The report stated, “On the center console near the gear shift, in plain view, was a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance.”

At the time, it was suspected the contents of the bag were either coke or Fentanyl. The officer advised, “I field-tested the white powdery substance, which provided a presumptive positive for fentanyl.”

Additionally, “Leakes was assisted to his feet and placed in handcuffs.” Bryson was told he was under arrest “for being within the curtilage of the residence without permission from the homeowner.” The report also stated no other substances were found.

NeNe’s son is currently awaiting his court date and is still in jail.

