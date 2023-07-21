Ramona Singer and Mystery Boyfriend ‘Making Out All Over Southampton’

Ramona Singer is living her best life with her new man. According to a recent report, the Real Housewives of New York alum was spotted “making out all over Southampton” with her mystery boyfriend, who goes by the name Bill. Keeping things private, are we?

By the end of her time on RHONY, Ramona was criticized for prioritizing men over her friendships with fellow castmates. Thanks to the producers and their cameras, she was documented going on dates and ditching her co-stars. The reality star seems to now have given her undivided attention to her new boyfriend.

A source from East End told Page Six, “She is a new woman as she goes into the first anniversary of her relationship with new [mysterious boyfriend] ‘Bill.’ The pair have been spotted making out all over Southampton. They are totally in love.”

Looks like things are getting serious for Ramona

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Ramona had found a new man. Almost a decade ago, the RHONY alum suffered a public divorce after her ex-husband Mario Singer was caught having an affair with Kasey Dexter.

While she took to dating soon, not much came out to the public before her ex-husband decided to open his mouth at their daughter Avery’s Bach Boss company launch event, and revealed Ramona was seeing someone.

An insider said at the time, “He was telling people how he was meeting her boyfriend Bill for the first time and how they were going to T Bar after.” They also clarified that things were getting serious with the guy. Good for her to have found someone better!

Ramona’s friends told the outlet that Bill is from New Jersey and works in finance. Now, that’s a catch! The duo met last Labor Day and since then have been stronger than ever. The reality star has also been drinking less and “is happy at last.”

While the RHONY alum looked forward to keeping it under wraps, it wasn’t just her ex-husband who spilled the tea. During her Countess’ Cabaret live show in Boston in January 2023, co-star Luann de Lesseps revealed that her fellow castmate was happy in her relationship.

However, Ramona chose to deny the claims. At the time she said, “Luann is not up to date … For the record, I do not currently have a boyfriend. I’m no longer seeing the man I was seeing when Luann and I last spoke. I’m just dating.”

The source also claimed that Ramona was more protective of the situation and said, “She’s a calmer Ramona now.”

Maybe we’ll discover the truth when we see Ramona on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF RAMONA’S SECRET RELATIONSHIP? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL GO PUBLIC ANYTIME SOON?