Kenya Moore Hits Back at ‘Plastic Teeth’ Kim Zolciak After Shady RHOA Return

No love is lost between Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Kim Zolciak and the RHOA long-standing vet, Kenya Moore.

The pair have been trading jabs at each other online and throughout the show since Season 10. Most viewers will remember NeNe Leakes’ All White Never Forget Party, where both Kim and Kenya came for the jugular. Kim accused Kenya of having another rent-a-boyfriend, while Kenya alleged Kim was an unfit mother for pimping her daughter out for John Legend tickets.

During a recent episode of RHOA, Kim and the other ladies from Season 1 reunited, and Kim had plenty to say about her feud with the former Miss USA.

This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA https://t.co/vZXXgAqp53 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

“Kenya,” Kim said with an irritated look on her face. “Really? That b*tch is still alive?”

“You don’t touch the kids, bro, that’s what I’m saying,” Kim continued in the scene. But Kim wasn’t the only one with something to say. Once Kenya got hold of the clip on Twitter, she fired right back. And it wasn’t pretty.

Kenya reads Kim down

One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOA https://t.co/PHyZMpdIjZ — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

In a new tweet, Kenya responded to Kim’s outrageous statement by reminding her why she’s the shadiest of them all.

“This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan, but I never kicked her when she was … sorry, IS down,” Kenya began. “Learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims, and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

Although Kenya’s claims differ from recent reports about Kim’s future stats on RHOA, it’s hard to believe anything when it comes to Kim since she’s proven she’s untrustworthy. But no worries, Kenya cleared that up for us, too.

“One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth,” she wrote in another tweet. Ouch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

