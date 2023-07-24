Scheana Shay’s Daughter Summer Broke Forearm After Fall

Kids are tougher than we think. They’re often more resilient than their parents, usually bouncing back a lot faster than mom and dad.

That seems to be the case with Scheana Shay’s two-year-old daughter Summer Moon. The tot took a spill on July 22 and ended up in the Emergency Room in Palm Springs, where Scheana has a home.

The Vanderpump Rules star reported the accident on her Instagram Stories. “[Summer] had a fall and now we are at urgent care,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Summer.

Mama’s little trooper

In a follow-up clip (which is no longer available), Summer was wearing a cast on her left arm while drinking milk from a sippy cup. “What happened?” Scheana can be heard asking her daughter. “Did you break your forearm? Glad one of us is smiling!”

Scheana’s husband Brock Davies posted a story of his own on Instagram, saying it was little Summer’s first visit to the emergency room. Despite the mishap and the cast on her arm, she was still a happy little girl. “Our little legend [is] all smiles,” he captioned a pic of the toddler showing off her injured arm.

In addition to Summer, Brock also shares a son and a daughter with his ex-wife in Australia. Due to geographical challenges and the Coronavirus pandemic, Summer has yet to meet her half-siblings. There was also an issue with back child support payments owed to his ex, which the fitness trainer has since resolved.

Brock and Scheana began dating in 2019. They secretly married in August 2021, almost exactly a year before celebrating their wedding with all their friends and family in Mexico. Their week-long nuptial extravaganza was featured in Season 10 of Pump Rules.

While enjoying every day with Summer Moon, they currently have no plans for baby number two. In an exclusive interview in June 2023, Brock told Us Weekly, “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

Best wishes to little Summer Moon for speedy healing.

