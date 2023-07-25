Bethenny Frankel Claims She Was the Highest Paid Real Housewives Star of All Time

Bethenny Frankel is speaking out against the norms of the reality TV industry once again. The Real Housewives of New York OG has been voicing her concerns about the treatment of reality stars. She thinks they should strike, and is open to kickstarting a union. This has led to some major revelations.

A couple of days ago, Bethenny took to Instagram and continued to speak on her “Reality TV Reckoning” – a concept for a better future for reality TV stars. Among her demands is residuals for the cast of reality shows, as many in the entertainment business receive. In a recent video, she claimed to be “the highest paid Real Housewives star of all time.”

The RHONY alum has unearthed a slew of responses from fellow reality TV stars. They include Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer Danielle Cabral, and fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

No one does it like Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny speaks her mind, and she’s not someone we always agree with. This time, however, the star brought out many uncovered issues in the reality TV realm, including alleged unfair treatment of reality TV celebs, and bias in the industry.

B definitely has nerves of steel! To not only be open about issues in the reality TV industry, but also come up with terms of better treatment for celebrities in this specific industry – she is paving the way for a potential union.

The alum doubled down on multiple accusations and made several claims about the reality TV industry. She expressed how her and Andy Cohen enjoyed secret walks on the beach together, discussing their journeys. However, she also claimed that the host protected the secrets of the Housewives as Bravo is his “first priority.”

An ambush, and funeral crashing

Bethenny felt that she had been “ambushed” when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She proceeded to air out her concerns with the industry and claimed that she was put in unsafe situations, and also recently found out she had crashed a funeral.

The latter claim was made when fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin appeared on Bethenny’s ReWives podcast. Bethenny revealed that production was to blame for sending cameras to Jill’s husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral in 2018.

If this is true, there’s definitely a dark side to the industry, and people have chosen to not pay attention.

In the video, Bethenny said that, “There is exploitation without compensation for many people.” She also clapped back at contracts which are made to protect celebrities, but in turn are being used to exploit their lives and businesses.

The RHONY alum is attempting to form a union and supposedly has over 100 people ready to go. Bethenny definitely has receipts and it’s time that all of them are uncovered.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S EFFORT AT A UNION? DO YOU THINK REALITY TV CELEBRITIES HAVE FACED EXPLOITATION?