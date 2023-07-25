Lisa Rinna Goes Nude on Instagram to ‘Celebrate’ at 60

60 never looked better for Lisa Rinna! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and shared a nude photo of herself. We wouldn’t expect anything less.

Considering she’s recently been subject to trolling over her looks, Lisa posed nude behind a massage table. She also used golden heart emojis to cover the more personal areas of her body and added a GIF that wished her followers a “Happy Sunday.”

The entrepreneur paid tribute to the popular Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose. She captioned the photo, “Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok Moira.”

Rinna sure knows how to keep herself in the conversation!

Lisa Rinna continues to make her presence known

(Photo Credit: @lisarinna/Instagram)

Although she left RHOBH after eight long seasons, she still knows how to make waves. The former reality star keeps experimenting with her looks. Change is good, Lisa, but perhaps not so often!

Recently, the alum was trolled for her Rinna beauty shoot where she displayed her hair extensions and plumped lips with pride. It ended up being a major fail, as fans thronged the comments section to leave their honest opinions – and they weren’t the best!

Social media users trolled Lisa for her look and noticed a stark resemblance to fellow RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville, as well as Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Well, looks like Lisa is way beyond all of it and couldn’t care less. In fact, she revealed in a later Instagram story that she and Brandi had a laugh over the comparisons.

Her exit from RHOBH marked the end of an era. Lisa is set in her own ways and her social media and businesses are the prime example of that.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LISA CHOOSING TO GO NUDE? WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT HER SOCIAL MEDIA ANTICS?